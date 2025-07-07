My hand broke while shooting for Freedom, says Sasikumar

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) Actor Sasikumar, who plays the lead in director Sathya Siva's gripping jail break film 'Freedom', has now disclosed that he suffered a broken hand while shooting for the film.

Participating in a pre-release event of the film, Sasikumar said, "Freedom is inspired by a real life incident. It is the story of a jail break that happened in the year 1995. It is inspired by an incident in which refugees escaped from a prison in Vellore in Tamil Nadu. We have spoken about the pain and trauma of those refugees, who were incarcerated for no fault of theirs. I need to thank producer Pandi for making a film like this."

The actor then went on to disclose that the entire team underwent a lot of hardships to make the film. In particular, he recalled one instance when he ended up with a broken hand because of a blow that landed in the wrong place.

"I suffered several real blows while shooting for the film. They had to hang me upside down for this sequence and one of the fighters struck me in the wrong place. I already have suffered a blow on this hand and the blow landed exactly in the same place, resulting in the hand being broken. As I screamed in pain, initially, the unit thought that I was just acting very realistically. It took them a while to realise that I was really screaming in pain. They then hurried and provided me aid," he explained.

On a lighter note, he said, "Director Sathiya Siva was serious while making the film. He would not even smile and he would also let us not smile." Pointing to a poster in which he had a small smile on his face, Sasikumar said, "I managed to sport this smile when he was not looking." He then pointed to Lijomol Jose, the heroine of the film, and said, "I asked Lijomol if she had also smiled while the director was not looking and she too said yes" even as the audience burst out laughing.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on July 10.

