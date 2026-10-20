54 groups unleashed violence in France; Muslims, pro-Palestine, international amplifiers involved: Report

Paris, Oct 20 (IANS) Fifty-four organisations and movements associated with France's October protests, along with their wider networks of supporters and international amplifiers, include communist parties, revolutionary socialist groups, Muslim student advocates, Palestinian solidarity organisations and international media outlets, according to an investigative report by Fox News Digital.

As student demonstrations in France merged with a nationwide wave of protests on Saturday, communist leader and academic Vijay Prashad welcomed the unrest with a message drawing parallels between movements across three continents, the report mentioned.

"Paris-New Delhi-Buenos Aires," Prashad wrote on X, borrowing a line from British punk band The Clash: 'Let fury have the hour, anger can be power'.

According to Fox News Digital, Prashad's message attracted attention not only because of its content but also because of his position as executive director of Tricontinental Ltd., a nonprofit organisation funded by Neville Roy Singham, an American-born Marxist technology tycoon who lives in Shanghai.

The report presents the message as an illustration of how the unrest in France has become part of a broader international narrative of rebellion. It describes this phenomenon as 'Chaos Inc.', alleging that a transnational network of communist and socialist organisations has amplified the protests across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America and South America.

Of the 54 organisations identified in the October protest network, 16, accounting for roughly one-third of the total, are student or youth organisations, including communist youth groups and a Muslim student association, the report said.

The remaining 38 comprise adult-led communist groups, labour unions, political parties, revolutionary Left organisations, advocacy groups and international media outlets that the report describes as "propaganda platforms".

Among the organisations mentioned are Gilets jaunes, also known as the 'Yellow Vests', which the report describes as a radical far-Left group that joined other groups in leading protests over the weekend. It also identifies La France Insoumise (LFI), or France Unbowed, a far-Left socialist political party, as part of the broader protest landscape.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has also accused the hard-Left LFI party of "sowing chaos" and exploiting student and cost-of-living protests for electoral advantage ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The report alleges that far-Left socialist and communist organisations played a role in organising and amplifying France's student protests from the outset. According to the investigation, these groups used concerns over school conditions as a basis for mobilising a wider political movement against capitalism, government austerity measures, policing and military expenditure.

It further argues that the unrest in France could inspire the expansion of what it calls 'Chaos Inc.', with protest movements and their supporters seeking to build links across national borders.

Fox News Digital has also reported that an international coalition of 28 communist and socialist youth organisations is mobilising students and young people for a coordinated strike across 12 European countries. The campaign is being promoted under the slogan "Fight for Our Future, Not Their Wars!" and calls for student walkouts, demonstrations, assemblies, blockades and occupations.

Among the international organisations identified as amplifying the protests are groups associated by the report with the network linked to Singham. These include Tricontinental, named after a communist convention held in Havana, Cuba, in 1966; CodePink; and BreakThrough News, a New York-based media outlet.

According to the report, BreakThrough News promoted coverage of the weekend's demonstrations in France under the headline "ANTI-MACRON PROTESTS ROCK FRANCE". The outlet shared a montage of scenes from Montpellier, Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Saint-Etienne, showing activists surrounded by smoke, Palestinian flags waving above crowds, black smoke rising over fires, and police striking demonstrators with batons. The videos were accompanied by dramatic music, while some footage featured politicians from LFI.

The investigation also referred to an interview with BreakThrough News in which Jodie Evans, Singham's wife and co-founder of CodePink, a far-Left group funded by him, promoted a planned campaign in Washington in November opposing US military spending.

During the interview, Evans referred to youth demonstrations in several countries, including France, Spain and India, while encouraging Americans to participate in CodePink's campaign against military expenditure.

"I want people to look at France, Spain and India," Evans said.

Fox News Digital said it had compiled a guide titled "Who's Who Guide to Chaos Inc. in France", identifying the 54 organisations it says form part of the international network supporting or promoting the protests, covering a range of activities, from direct organisation and participation in demonstrations to public expressions of solidarity and media amplification.

According to the Fox News report, the organisations identified include 16 student unions and youth groups, among them communist and socialist organisations; 11 communist, Marxist, Trotskyist and revolutionary socialist organisations; two Muslim student and pro-Palestine organisations; 12 labour unions, teachers' federations and farmers' organisations; and 11 human rights, parents', environmental and economic-justice groups.

The report also lists two international amplifiers and additional organisers -- BreakThrough News and Indian Alliance Paris of Communist Singham Network -- associated with the October 17 protests in France.

According to the report, Indian Alliance Paris is a France-based organisation that connected French and Indian protests through its social media. "It has partnered with the Singham network's People's Forum for an event," the report mentioned.

--IANS

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