October 14, 2026 12:10 AM हिंदी

Mumbai Airport, airlines agree on phased T1 redevelopment plan; winter slots to remain unchanged

Mumbai Airport, airlines agree on phased T1 redevelopment plan; winter slots to remain unchanged

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) operator and airlines have agreed to work on a phased plan for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1), with a joint working group set to prepare an implementation strategy over the next two weeks, it was announced on Tuesday.

The decision follows a meeting held on October 13 involving Jeet Adani, Arun Bansal, the Airports of Mumbai (AOC), airline representatives and other airport stakeholders to discuss the proposed redevelopment of the ageing terminal and the planned shift of some flight operations to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

According to a spokesperson for Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the airport management has assured airlines that it will minimise operational disruptions and fully respect historical slot allocations.

"Joint working group to work over next 2 weeks to come up with a plan for implementation of redevelopment of ageing T1 infrastructure," said an official statement.

The management has also committed to keeping existing slots undisturbed during the winter schedule, addressing a key concern among airlines over the proposed redevelopment.

As part of the discussions, a joint working group will work over the next two weeks to develop a plan for implementing the T1 redevelopment. Airlines, meanwhile, have committed to supporting the redevelopment process and traffic-balancing measures, which are expected to begin with the summer schedule.

The airport management has also assured full support to airlines seeking to shift some of their operations to NMIA, which is expected to play a key role in easing capacity constraints in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Both sides agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on October 28 to review progress. Until then, the airport management and airline representatives will engage with individual airlines’ network planning and slot allocation teams to discuss operational requirements and work towards a coordinated implementation plan.

“The meeting ended with a thankful note across both sides and a renewed positive commitment towards development of Mumbai Airport to the standard as is deserved by Mumbaikars,” the MIAL spokesperson said.

--IANS

pk/uk

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