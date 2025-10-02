MSP hikes for rabi crops show PM Modi always works in our interest: Farmers

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Farmers across Haryana on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s decision to increase the minimum support prices (MSP) of rabi crops, calling it a “Diwali bumper gift” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who they said has consistently taken steps in the interest of the farming community.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, on Wednesday approved the hike in MSP for all mandated rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season.

The increase aims to ensure farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce and to encourage crop diversification.

Speaking to IANS, farmers in Haryana’s Hisar district expressed joy at the announcement. Subhash, a farmer from Gangwa village who cultivates 10 acres, said the decision will significantly improve farmers’ income.

“This is truly a Diwali bumper gift. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always works for the welfare of farmers, and this increase will help us improve our standard of living. I thank PM Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for this step,” he told IANS.

Another farmer, Shyam Sundar Sharma, who owns 11 acres of land, said the Rs 100 increase in wheat MSP alone will bring real economic relief.

“We wholeheartedly welcome this decision. The BJP government is working for farmers’ welfare in a way earlier governments never did,” he said.

Balwan Singh, also from Gangwa, added that PM Modi’s government has ensured MSP hikes every year.

“This continuous support brings great benefit to farmers and keeps us motivated to grow more,” he noted.

According to official estimates, the new MSP will provide farmers with a margin of 109 per cent over the average cost of production for wheat, 93 per cent for rapeseed and mustard, 89 per cent for lentil, 59 per cent for gram, 58 per cent for barley, and 50 per cent for safflower.

The highest increase has been announced for safflower at Rs 600 per quintal, followed by lentil (Masur) at Rs 300 per quintal.

For rapeseed and mustard, gram, barley, and wheat, the increase stands at Rs 250, Rs 225, Rs 170 and Rs 160 per quintal respectively.

The decision is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 commitment of fixing MSP at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production.

