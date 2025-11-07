November 07, 2025 8:52 PM हिंदी

MS Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, says franchise CEO

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, says franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Photo credit: IPL

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to play in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), said franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Friday.

Dhoni, who has been synonymous with CSK since the league’s inception in 2008, was back as their captain midway through the 2025 IPL, after newly-appointed captain, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow injury.

It was a season to forget for CSK as they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. “He is likely to play, that is the (current) status. We have a feeling that he will play in this upcoming IPL,” Viswanathan told IANS on Friday.

Barring the franchise’s suspension for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Dhoni has been a constant person in the CSK set-up. A return for IPL 2026 will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the competition.

So far, Dhoni has played 248 matches for CSK, amassing 4,865 runs and captaining CSK to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Overall, Dhoni has made 5439 runs in 278 matches – with 158 catches and 47 stumpings against his name.

Meanwhile, with November 15 being the IPL retention deadline, the eyes of everyone in the cricketing ecosystem will be on any big name being traded to another franchise. Since July, reports have emerged of wicketkeeper-batter and Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson being potentially traded to either CSK or even Delhi Capitals (DC).

When specifically asked by IANS if there’s any likelihood of CSK being involved in trading Samson from RR, Viswanathan’s response came as, “No, not likely, not likely.” This news agency understands that more clarity on any trade development could arrive in the next few days.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Erigaisi, Harikrishna register emphatic wins; Gukesh, Pragg draw with black in first game of Round 3 of the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Panaji, Goa, on Friday. Photo credit: FIDE

FIDE World Cup: Arjun Erigaisi, Harikrishna register emphatic wins; Gukesh, Pragg draw with black in first game of Round 3

Indian community marks 150 years of Vande Mataram in China's Shanghai

Indian community marks 150 years of Vande Mataram in China's Shanghai

RBI dismisses reports of selling 35 tonnes of gold as ‘unsubstantiated rumours’

‘Unsubstantiated rumours’: RBI dismisses reports of selling 35 tonnes of gold

FIFA to hold World Cup playoff draws on November 20 in Zurich

Football: FIFA to hold World Cup playoff draws on November 20 in Zurich

EAM Jaishankar, Russian Deputy FM Rudenko discuss taking forward bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, Russian Deputy FM Rudenko discuss bilateral cooperation

No re-polls recommended in Bihar Phase-I Elections: ECI

No re-polls recommended in Bihar first phase elections: ECI

Gujarat: BJP leaders sing song to celebrate 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram

Gujarat: BJP leaders sing song to celebrate 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram

"We all know which country is factory of terrorism": MEA slams Pakistan for supporting terrorists

We all know which country is factory of terrorism: MEA slams Pakistan for supporting terrorists

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi to a rousing public welcome

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi to a rousing public welcome

Rajinikanth to be felicitated in the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 (Photo Credit: Rajinikanth/X)

Rajinikanth to be felicitated in the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025