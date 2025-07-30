July 30, 2025 8:48 PM हिंदी

Mrunal Thakur surprised with a pre-birthday celebration on the set of Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit’

Mrunal Thakur surprised with a pre-birthday celebration on the set of Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur will be turning 33 years old on August 1. Before her birthday, the diva was surprised with a pre-birthday celebration on the set of her forthcoming romantic drama "Dacoit", co-starring Adivi Sesh.

The makers, Annapurna Studios, took to their X handle and posted a video of the celebration.

The clip opened with Mrunal entering the set, with everyone waiting for her with a big "Surprise". Later, an elated Mrunal cuts the cake and lovingly feeds it to the team, including her co-star Sesh.

We could also see her dancing a little as everyone sang "Happy Birthday" for her.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "A pre-birthday bash for the charming @mrunal0801 planned by team #Dacoit on the sets A super surprise for the birthday girl #DACOIT IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 25th #DacoitFromDec25th."

Meanwhile, talking about his next, Sesh called "Dacoit" a two-hero film.

“From the beginning, Dacoit never felt like a film with one protagonist. It’s a story of two layered characters, both fighting their own battles, both central to the world we’re building. I’ve always believed that stories thrive when ego takes a backseat — and in Mrunal, I’ve found a co-actor who shares that belief.”

Shedding light on his dynamic with co-star Mrunal, he went on to say, “There’s an honesty in the way she works — a rawness and truth that mirrors how I approach my own performances. We’re both outsiders in this industry, and that shared sense of having earned our place brings a kind of unspoken understanding between us.”

Sesh revealed that both he and Mrunal are the kind of actors who will do whatever it takes for a film.

“That kind of commitment can’t be faked — it’s felt. And that’s why Dacoit feels like a two-hero film. We’re not here to outshine each other; we’re here to build something meaningful together. It’s about mutual trust, and pushing each other to be better every day on set," he concluded.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Actor Nani's true love for cinema wins Dulquer Salmaan's heart!

Actor Nani's true love for cinema wins Dulquer Salmaan's heart!

24th IPCA World Chess Championship wraps up with global participation in Goa

24th IPCA World Chess Championship wraps up with global participation in Goa

Housing finance firm Sammaan Capital beats deadline, pays debenture interest ahead of schedule

Housing finance firm Sammaan Capital beats deadline, pays debenture interest ahead of schedule

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia to contest polls, confirms BNP Vice Chairman

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia to contest polls, confirms BNP Vice Chairman

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' team calls on Pawan Kalyan on the sets of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' team calls on Pawan Kalyan on the sets of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Late drama as NEROCA FC hold TRAU FC to draw in Imphal Derby in the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Wednesday.

134th Durand Cup: Late drama as NEROCA FC hold TRAU FC to draw in Imphal Derby

‘Terrorists behind congress-era terror attacks eliminated in Operation Sindoor’: HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha (File Photo)

Terrorists behind UPA-era attacks eliminated in Op-Sindoor, HM Amit Shah says in RS

Rights group accuses Pakistani agencies of conducting surveillance of grieving Baloch families

Rights group accuses Pakistani agencies of conducting surveillance of grieving Baloch families

Kremlin lauds preparedness as earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

Kremlin lauds preparedness as earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

Rajya Sabha showdown: Congress walks out, HM Shah says ‘they are afraid to hear the truth on terror’

Rajya Sabha showdown: Congress walks out, HM Shah says ‘they are afraid to hear the truth on terror’