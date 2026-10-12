Paper leak issue: MPSC Chairman Bhimanwar goes on leave, Pune protesters call off stir

Mumbai/Pune, Oct 12 (IANS) In a major development surrounding the alleged Maharashtra Public Service Commission paper leak controversy, MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has announced his decision to proceed on leave until the state-ordered judicial inquiry into the matter is completed.

The decision came around 1.24 a.m. on Monday, after the Maharashtra government, late Sunday night, constituted an inquiry panel. It appointed senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe as its Secretary to thoroughly overhaul the Commission’s examination processes and investigate allegations of paper leaks and administrative irregularities.

Following these dual announcements, competitive exam aspirants in Pune called off their 11-day-long street protest.

In his post on X, MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar emphasised his commitment to transparency and administrative integrity. "The state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the MPSC paper leak case. Throughout my entire life, I have always prioritised ethics. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave during this period instead of continuing to serve in the post until this inquiry is completed. The autonomy, credibility, and interests of students of the MPSC have always been my priority, and they will continue to be so in the future. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra," he said.

The decision came following a marathon midnight meeting between state Public Works Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale, political leaders, and a delegation of protesting students. In a gesture of goodwill after the breakthrough, the protesting aspirants applauded and expressed gratitude to the police officers deployed at the site.

Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale, along with leaders like MLAs Rohit Pawar and Vishwajeet Kadam, held extensive positive discussions with the students, assuring them that the state stands with them.

To address systemic flaws and recommend comprehensive administrative reforms in the MPSC, the state government has proposed a high-level inquiry and review committee headed by former Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Dilip Bhosale.

The Committee's members include Former Justice P.D. Naik, Senior Administrative Officer Tukaram Mundhe (who will also serve as the Committee Secretary), Retired Secretary Ganesh Patil and Inspector General of Police Lakhmi Gautam. The committee has been tasked with studying structural flaws in MPSC operations and submitting a detailed reform report within two months.

Thousands of competitive exam candidates, under the banner of various student rights organisations, had been staging demonstrations near Navi Peth and SM Joshi Bridge in Pune for over a week.

With the government conceding to key demands, including setting up an independent probe and the step-down of top leadership, the agitators announced late Sunday that the protest stands temporarily suspended.

NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who participated in the protest alongside the students, welcomed the government's concessions. While maintaining that the primary demand was the Chairman's resignation, he stated that the government ultimately met the core demands and successfully established a high-level committee to overhaul the commission.

Speaking to the media, Rohit Pawar remarked, "Although it was delayed, the government has accepted the students' demands. While our primary demand was a resignation, keeping the students' examinations in mind, we decided to suspend the agitation. This victory belongs to the unity of the students."

He also announced that he will now proceed on a tour of drought-affected regions in Vidarbha.

Rohit Pawar acknowledged that while the government did not force an immediate resignation -- sending Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar on leave instead -- they stepped back significantly to meet the students' grievances. "The children took one step back, but the government took ten steps back," he noted.

He praised the unprecedented solidarity shown by aspirants in Pune, alongside leaders and supporters like Pramod Patil, who backed the movement. He emphasised that the administration has been given a strict timeframe to implement improvements, warning that accountability will remain a priority.

--IANS

sj/dpb