With four President’s Medals, 17 MSMs, MP Police's bagful of national gallantry honours

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) A day ahead of Republic Day, the Centre announced the names of officers and personnel nationwide who have been selected for gallantry and service medals. Among them, Madhya Pradesh stood out, with four officers receiving the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 17 personnel awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

As announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a press release said that their selection highlights the state’s strong tradition of dedication, discipline, and public service.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service was conferred upon Santosh Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police; Mithelesh Kumar Shukla, Inspector General; Awadhesh Kumar Goswami, Deputy Inspector General; and Shiv Kumar Patel, Inspector.

These officers have been recognised for their years of outstanding contribution to policing, leadership, and commitment to public safety.

The Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to a wide spectrum of officers and ranks, reflecting the depth of talent and dedication within the Madhya Pradesh Police.

The awardees include Krishnaveni Desavatu, Inspector General; Manoj Kumar Rai, Superintendent of Police; Gitesh Kumar Garg, Superintendent of Police; Durgesh Kumar Rathore, Superintendent of Police; Praveen Singh, Inspector/ARMR; Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Inspector/ARMR; Nidhi Shrivastava, Inspector/ARMR; Sanjay Singh Thakur, Deputy Superintendent of Police; Shaffali Takalkar, Inspector/ARMR; Shriram Mishra, Head Constable; Shushil Kumar Choubey, Constable; Prem Kishore Vyas, Sub Inspector; Umrao Prasad Jatav, Sub Inspector; Mahendra Singh Negi, Assistant Sub Inspector; Santosh Mehra, Assistant Sub Inspector; Ravindra Mishra, Constable; and Raju Gurane, Inspector/ARMR.

According to the press release, a total of 982 personnel from police, fire, home guard, civil defence, and correctional services across India were honoured with gallantry and service medals this year. These awards are conferred annually on Republic Day and Independence Day to recognise acts of gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious contributions in maintaining law and order and safeguarding citizens. The recognition of Madhya Pradesh’s officers and personnel is not only a matter of pride for the state but also a testament to the professionalism and integrity of its police force.

