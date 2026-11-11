Move to have Diwali as federal holiday may gain momentum under Democrats: US Congresswoman Meng (IANS Exclusive)

Washington, Nov 11 (IANS) US Congresswoman Grace Meng believes Democratic control of the House and Senate could improve the chances of making Diwali a federal holiday, and says she will renew her legislative effort in the next Congress.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the New York Democrat said recognising the festival would give Americans beyond the communities that celebrate it an opportunity to understand their cultures and traditions.

"When people have a day off for a holiday, it's not just about a day off, but it's an opportunity for everyone, even if you don't celebrate those holidays, to learn about the holiday," she said.

Meng first introduced her proposal in 2023 and said the present effort marked its second introduction. Asked about the slow progress, she pointed to the time it took to establish Juneteenth as a national holiday and to secure school holidays in New York.

"Yeah, holidays take a long time," she said. "But that's why it's more important to persevere."

She said Democratic gains in both chambers of Congress might offer "a stronger chance of this becoming law as well."

Asked whether she would introduce the measure again in the new Congress, she replied: "Yes, absolutely."

Meng said supporters were collecting co-sponsors in the House and hoped to see the proposal introduced in the Senate. She stressed that the effort should attract support across party lines, describing it as a matter of respect and inclusion for growing Asian-American communities.

The Congresswoman recalled supporting school holidays for Lunar New Year, Eid and Diwali when she served in the New York State legislature. Those holidays have since become a reality in New York City, she said.

She also described her introduction to Diwali through friends while in high school or college. The festival's message of joy and hope had stayed with her, she said, adding that celebrations and greetings from politicians of both parties had made Diwali more visible across the country.

But Meng coupled that progress with a warning about increasing hostility towards South Asian communities.

"Anti-South Asian hate online has increased about 240 per cent in the last few years," she said. She did not identify the underlying study during the interview.

"It comes into our communities and puts people at risk," she said of hateful rhetoric.

Meng referred to what she described as a thwarted mass-shooting attempt at an Illinois Hindu temple, where Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi had been worshipping with his family. She also cited racist activists interrupting a Diwali celebration in Washington state while children were performing.

The incidents were cited by Meng during the interview and have not been independently verified for this report.

The Congresswoman welcomed the election of two Indian-American members of Congress, saying both had won difficult races and flipped seats from Republican to Democratic control.

Meng said she had stayed in touch with them throughout their campaigns and met them again during their orientation in Washington.

"I saw them again this morning," she said, adding that both were adjusting well to their new responsibilities.

She also cited former Vice President Kamala Harris's rise to one of America's highest offices as evidence of Indian Americans' growing presence in public life.

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists, including across the Indian diaspora in the United States. The festival has gained recognition through local celebrations, official greetings and school observances, but is not currently a US federal holiday.

Making it a federal holiday would require legislation to pass Congress and become law.

--IANS

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