Moushumi Chatterjee seeks privacy after husband Jayanta's demise, says ‘give us time and space’

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee has requested privacy following the demise of her husband, Jayanta Chatterjee.

She asked people to give her and her daughter time and space to cope with the difficult period. Taking to social media, Moushumi shared a heartfelt note confirming the news of her husband's passing and expressed gratitude to everyone for their prayers and support.

“My husband, Jayanta, as all fondly remember him as Babu, has left us for heavenly abode. Request all to give me and my daughter time and space to get through this difficult period. Truly grateful for your prayers and support for the same,” she wrote.

Jayanta Mukherjee breathed his last on November 12. He died following age-related ailments at his Mumbai residence. BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed his demise to IANS, revealing that Jayanta had been battling health issues for some time.

Following his demise, his daughter Megha released a statement announcing that a prayer meeting in his memory would be held on November 15.

The statement read, “With profound grief, we announce the sad news of the death of my father, Shri Jayanta Hemant Mukherjee, on the 12th of November 2026. Prayer meet will be held on 15th November 2026, Sunday, at Shri Khatwari Darbar, 366 Shree Khatwari Darbar Marg, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai 400052. Timing: 5:30-7:30 pm.”

Popularly known as Babu among those close to him, Jayanta was the son of renowned singer and composer Hemant Kumar. He carved out his own association with the entertainment industry through his work as a film and television producer. Over the years, he was associated with films such as 'Mazaaq' (1975) and 'Do Ladke Dono Kadke' (1979). His television credits also include the serial 'Talaash' (1992).

--IANS

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