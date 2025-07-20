July 20, 2025 9:43 PM हिंदी

MotoGP: Marquez creates Ducati history with fifth consecutive win at Brno

MotoGP: Marquez creates Ducati history with fifth consecutive win at Brno (Credit: Ducati Corse/X)

Brno (Czech Republic), July 20 (IANS) Marc Marquez claimed his fifth consecutive victory with a dominant performance at the Grand Prix of Czechia, becoming the first Ducati rider to achieve such a feat. Despite the final winning margin of 1.7 seconds, the race was far from easy in its early stages.

Francesco Bagnaia got the best start and took the holeshot, but Marc Marquez quickly responded. The pair swapped positions multiple times in the opening corners, with Marco Bezzecchi also inserting himself into the mix and eventually taking the lead. However, Bagnaia ran wide shortly after, allowing Bezzecchi and Marquez to pass, as per MotoGP.

Drama unfolded as Alex Marquez attempted a risky move on Joan Mir, resulting in a crash for both riders and an early end to their race. This incident dealt a significant blow to Alex Marquez’s title hopes.

Further back, Pedro Acosta began his climb up the order, passing Bagnaia to join the lead battle. Enea Bastianini looked strong early on but crashed out while chasing down Acosta, ending what had been his best weekend so far.

The decisive moment came on Lap 8 when Marquez overtook Bezzecchi for the lead. He gradually built a gap over the following laps, delivering a series of fastest laps that left his rivals unable to respond. Bezzecchi pushed hard but couldn't match Marquez’s pace.

In the closing laps, Bagnaia closed in on Acosta in the fight for the final podium spot. Despite his late charge, he couldn’t find a way past, leaving Acosta to celebrate his first Sunday podium of the season.

Bezzecchi secured a solid second place, with Bagnaia finishing fourth. Raul Fernandez, Fabio Quartararo, and Jorge Martin rounded out the top seven. Marquez now heads into the summer break with a commanding 120-point lead in the championship.

Brno delivered thrilling action, a passionate crowd, and a historic win for Marquez.

--IANS

aaa/ab

