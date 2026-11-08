November 08, 2026 7:55 PM हिंदी

Bengal: Mother, daughter arrested for killing daughter’s live-in partner in Kolkata

Bengal: Mother, daughter arrested for killing daughter’s live-in partner in Kolkata (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) A mother and her daughter were arrested on Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of the daughter’s live-in partner in the Garia area on the outskirts of Kolkata, police said.

The victim was identified as Sarthak Sarkar, a software engineer employed at a company in Salt Lake’s Sector V. His body was recovered Saturday night from a rented flat in Garia, where he lived with his girlfriend, Sanchalika Basu.

According to police, a disturbance broke out between the couple Saturday night, during which Basu allegedly struck Sarkar on the shoulder with a sharp weapon. Neighbours, alerted by screams, rushed to the flat and took the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police arrested Basu after an initial investigation and subsequently arrested her mother, Moumita Basu, on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

Investigators said they suspect the mother may also be connected to the killing and plan to interrogate both arrested persons in custody.

Sarkar, a native of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, rented the Garia flat with Basu, who police said studied at Techno India Institute.

The motive for the disturbance remains unclear. Police are investigating whether the attack stemmed solely from the altercation or whether other reasons were involved, and are also examining what role the accused’s mother played in the killing.

The incident has caused a stir in the city during Kali Puja, with neighbours demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

--IANS

sch/dan

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