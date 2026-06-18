June 18, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

Moscow facing massive drone attack from Ukraine: Russian media

Moscow facing massive drone attack from Ukraine: Russian media

Moscow, June 18 (IANS) Russian air defence forces have shot down approximately 180 UAVs as Moscow continues to tackle a massive drone attack from Ukraine, the local media reported on Thursday.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that it is the largest drone attack on the Russian capital in the last two years, the country's state-owned Tass media reported.

"The air defence's work continues," the Mayor emphasised. An oil refinery in the Kapotnya district was also attacked by several drones. The Mayor noted that the aftermath of the attack is being dealt with.

Moscow also temporarily closed down several airports, and the aviation operations are under special control of the Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

"Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports are currently temporarily not accepting or departing flights. These restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety. This is a priority," stated the Ministry.

According to Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, 16 people, including two children, aged 10 and three, were injured as a result of the drone attacks.

"All emergency and operational services are working in an enhanced mode and are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of residents. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care and are under constant medical supervision. We are in contact with their families and will provide all necessary support to everyone affected by this attack," he added.

US President Donald Trump on Monday stated that his administration would turn its attention to the Russia-Ukraine war following what he described as a breakthrough agreement with Iran, expressing optimism that Moscow and Kyiv may be open to negotiations.

Earlier this month, Russian air defence forces shot down 144 Ukrainian drones over the Leningrad region during an aerial attack, regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on social media.

Drozdenko said no major damage was reported. However, falling drone debris was reported in several districts, causing minor damage to residential buildings.

–IANS

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