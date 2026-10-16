October 16, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

MoS Pabitra Margherita meets Samoa PM, discusses strengthening of bilateral ties

MoS Pabitra Margherita meets Samoa PM, discusses strengthening of bilateral ties

Apia, Oct 16 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday met Samoa’s Prime Minister La’auli Leuatea Schmidt in Apia and discussed further strengthening India-Samoa relations and advancing shared priorities, including development partnership and capacity building.

“Honoured to meet the Prime Minister of Samoa Hon. La’auli Leuatea Schmidt in Apia today. Had a warm and productive exchange on further strengthening India-Samoa relations and advancing our shared priorities, including development partnership, capacity building and cooperation,” MoS Margherita posted on X.

“India values its close and enduring partnership with Samoa,” he added.

Earlier, the Samoan Prime Minister and his Cabinet welcomed the MoS with a traditional ‘ava ceremony’.

“Honoured to be welcomed by the Prime Minister of Samoa and his Cabinet through a traditional ‘ava ceremony’, reflecting Samoa’s cherished values of respect, unity, friendship and hospitality. India deeply values this warm gesture and our enduring friendship with Samoa,” Margherita said in another post.

Margherita arrived in Apia on Thursday on the first leg of his three-nation visit to the Pacific Island countries.

“Arrived in the beautiful city of Apia for my visit to Samoa. Looking forward to productive discussions and high-level engagements as we deepen our cooperation and advance our shared development priorities,” MoS Margherita had posted on X upon his arrival.

Margherita is on an official visit to Samoa, the Cook Islands and Naoero from October 16-22.

During his visit, Margherita is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the senior leadership of the three Pacific Island countries, engage with other key stakeholders and members of the Indian community. He will also visit India-assisted development projects in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Tuesday.

“The visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Pacific Island Countries under the framework of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), and to further deepening political engagement and development cooperation with the region. It builds on the momentum of the 3rd FIPIC Summit held in Port Moresby in May 2023,” the MEA mentioned in the statement.

--IANS

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