MoS Pabitra Margherita meets ITEC and ICCR alumni in Naoero

Yaren (Naoero), Oct 22 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) alumni in Naoero on Thursday.

Margherita stated that the journeys of ITEC and ICCR alumni reflect the positive impact of India's capacity-building initiatives in enhancing skills and strengthening the partnership between the two nations.

"Pleased to interact with ITEC and ICCR alumni from Naoero and hear about their experiences in India. Their journeys reflect the positive impact of India’s capacity-building initiatives in enhancing skills and strengthening the India-Naoero partnership," Margherita posted on X.

Earlier in the day, MoS Margherita arrived in Naoero and said that he looked forward to "productive engagements" to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Margherita wrote, "Arrived in the beautiful Republic of Naoero. Grateful for the warm welcome. Look forward to productive engagements to strengthen India-Naoero partnership and advance our shared commitment to implementing Pacific priorities."

During his visit, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the senior leadership of Naoero, engage with other key stakeholders and members of the Indian community. He will also visit India-assisted development projects in the region, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Margherita arrived in Naoero after concluding his engagements in Samoa. In the third leg of his visit, Pabitra Margherita is scheduled to travel to the Cook Islands.

Last month, Pabitra Margherita and Naoero President David Adeang held a meeting in Palau, with discussions focused on the implementation of bilateral projects and ways to strengthen the development partnership between the two nations.

"Discussed the implementation of our bilateral projects and ways to further strengthen the development partnership between India and Naoero, including our cooperation in areas of shared priority," Margherita posted on X.

India and the Republic of Naoero share friendly and cordial ties. India is a strong development partner for the Republic of Naoero, and its assistance is well recognised in the Pacific island nation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Republic of Naoero has a special regard for India, as the latter first proposed the former's independence in the UN in the early 1960s.

--IANS

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