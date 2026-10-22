October 22, 2026 8:26 PM हिंदी

MoS Margherita meets Naoero Parliament Speaker, discusses strengthening parliamentary exchanges

MoS Margherita meets Naoero Parliament Speaker, discusses strengthening parliamentary exchanges

Yaren (Naoero), Oct 22 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Thursday met Marcus Stephen, Speaker of the Parliament of Naoero, and explored opportunities to strengthen parliamentary exchanges and capacity-building cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held at the historic Parliament House, where Margherita noted that photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were displayed in the Speaker’s office.

“Pleased to meet Hon. Marcus Stephen, Speaker of the Parliament of Naoero, at the historic Parliament House. It was heartening to see photographs of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and Hon. Speaker of the Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla in the Speaker’s office, reflecting the friendship between our two vibrant democracies,” the MoS posted on X.

“Exchanged views on our shared democratic values and explored opportunities to strengthen parliamentary exchanges and capacity-building cooperation,” he added.

Margherita also interacted with members of the Indian community in Naoero and appreciated their contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

“Interacted with members of the Indian community in Naoero. Appreciated their contributions to strengthening India-Naoero ties and their role in fostering closer people-to-people connections,” he said in another post.

Earlier in the day, Margherita met the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) alumni in Naoero.

“Pleased to interact with ITEC and ICCR alumni from Naoero and hear about their experiences in India. Their journeys reflect the positive impact of India’s capacity-building initiatives in enhancing skills and strengthening the India-Naoero partnership,” Margherita posted on X.

Margherita arrived in Naoero after concluding his engagements in Samoa. In the third leg of his visit, Pabitra Margherita is scheduled to travel to the Cook Islands.

India and the Republic of Naoero share friendly and cordial ties. India is a strong development partner for the Republic of Naoero, and its assistance is well recognised in the Pacific island nation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Republic of Naoero has a special regard for India, as the latter first proposed the former’s independence in the UN in the early 1960s.

--IANS

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