MoS Margherita meets members of Indian diaspora in New Zealand's Auckland

Auckland, Oct 19 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met members of the Indian diaspora from North-East India in New Zealand's Auckland on Monday.

He hailed the role of the Indian diaspora for contributions to New Zealand's multicultural fabric and for strengthening bonds of friendship between the two nations. India's High Commissioner to New Zealand Muanpuii Saiawi and other officials were present on the occasion.

In a post on X, Margherita wrote, "Had a warm and heartfelt interaction with members of the Indian diaspora from North-East India in Auckland. It was a pleasure to connect with this vibrant community, whose cultural richness and contributions enrich New Zealand’s multicultural fabric and strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship between India & New Zealand."

"The interaction also reflected the community’s appreciation of Hon. PM Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service and his continued commitment to addressing the concerns and aspirations of the Indian diaspora across the world," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, (MoS) Margherita met New Zealand's Minister of Police Mark Mitchell in Auckland, with discussions held on issues of mutual importance and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The discussions between Margherita and Mitchell were held during a business event organised by the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) in Auckland.

Following the meeting, MoS Margherita on X wrote: "Happy to meet New Zealand Minister Hon. Mark Mitchell at a business event organised by the India New Zealand Business Council during my visit to Auckland. Glad to exchange views on issues of mutual importance and explore avenues to strengthen India-New Zealand ties."

During the business interaction, Margherita highlighted PM Modi's 5F formula - Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, a vision to strengthen India's textile value chain and increase global market opportunities.

In a post on X, he said: "Participated in a business interaction organised by India New Zealand Business Council in Auckland, bringing together leaders from the textile and fashion sectors to explore opportunities for India-New Zealand collaboration. Highlighted Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi’s 5F Formula: Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, a vision to strengthen India’s textile value chain and expand global market opportunities".

Margherita also sought the blessings of Maa Durga during his transit visit to Auckland and interacted with members of the Bengali Indian diaspora.

MoS Margherita arrived in Auckland after concluding his visit to the Pacific island nation of Samoa.

--IANS

akl/rs