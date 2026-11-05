MoS Margherita meets Foreign Ministers of Colombia and Bolivia in Madrid

Madrid, Nov 5 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, held a meeting with Colombia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Bula Escobar on the sidelines of the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid on Thursday, with discussions held on strengthening cooperation in trade, education, health, culture and multilateral fora.

"Pleased to interact with H.E. Mr. Omar Bula Escobar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia. The interaction focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, culture, education, health and multilateral fora," MoS Margherita wrote on X following the meeting.

He also held a meeting with Bolivia's Foreign Minister Hector Francisco Huanca, with discussions centred on strengthening bilateral cooperation. The two sides also spoke about regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Pabitra Margherita, had productive interactions with H.E. Mr. Omar Bula Escobar, Foreign Minister of Colombia 🇨🇴, and H.E. Mr. Hector Francisco Huanca, Foreign Minister of Bolivia, on the sidelines of the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid. The discussions focused on strengthening respective bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and exploring avenues for closer engagement within the framework of the Ibero-American Conference," the Indian Embassy in Spain posted on X.

MoS Margherita is currently on an official visit to participate in the 30th Summit of the Ibero-American Conference. India will join the conference as Associate Observer. The Conference currently consists of 22 member countries – 19 from Latin America and three from Europe - Spain, Portugal and Andorra, 12 Associate Observers and 20 Consultative Observers.

Earlier in the day, Margherita engaged with members of the Indian community in Madrid, lauding their role in contributing to India's progress and their efforts to preserve and promote Indian culture in Spain. He underlined the Indian diaspora’s potential in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu was also present during the interaction.

"Interacted with members of the Indian community in Madrid, along with Tokhan Sahu, MoS Housing and Urban Affairs. Thanked the community for their valuable contributions to India’s development and for preserving and promoting Indian culture in Spain. Highlighted the important role they can play in realising Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," MoS Margherita posted on X.

On Wednesday, Margherita met Diego Martínez Belio, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain, and appreciated Madrid's backing for India's inclusion in the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer. The two sides also discussed ways to further deepen bilateral relations.

“Pleased to interact with H.E. Mr. Diego Martínez Belio, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain. Conveyed our appreciation for Spain’s support for India’s joining the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer. Look forward to further strengthening India-Spain ties,” MoS Margherita posted on X.

--IANS

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