MoS Margherita meets Ecuadorian Prez; bilateral ties discussed

Quito, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday met the President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa Azin and discussed ways to enhance and diversify bilateral cooperation between India and Ecuador.

The MoS also conveyed greetings to the Ecuadorian President on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

“Honoured to call on Daniel Noboa Azin, President of Ecuador. Conveyed greetings from PM Narendra Modi and the people of India. Had a good discussion on strengthening and diversifying India–Ecuador bilateral cooperation,” Margherita posted on X following the meeting.

The MoS also paid respects at the Monument of the Heroes of August in Ecuador’s capital Quito.

Taking to X, Margherita wrote, “The monument honours those who sacrificed their lives for freedom and liberty. Felt nostalgic remembering their courage and spirit.”

The MoS also held discussions with Ecuadorian Ministers, Vice Ministers and officials to deepen cooperation between India and the South American country across key sectors, including agriculture, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, training, education, culture, tourism, trade, textiles, health and pharmaceuticals.

Margherita reaffirmed India’s commitment to engage with Ecuador within the framework of South-South cooperation.

The MoS also held a meeting with Ecuador’s Minister of Foreign and Human Mobility Affairs, Gabriela Sommerfeld.

Both sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in political, trade, pharmaceuticals, training and capacity building, as well as other areas of shared interest. During the meeting, the two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the diplomatic training institutions of India and Ecuador.

On Wednesday, the MoS and Foreign Minister Sommerfeld jointly inaugurated the resident Embassy of India in Quito, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Ecuador.

“Honoured and delighted to jointly inaugurate the resident Embassy of India in Quito with Gabriela Sommerfeld, Foreign Minister of Ecuador. This reflects India’s commitment to deepen its partnership with Ecuador and marks a new chapter in our bilateral relations," Margherita posted on X.

Furthermore, the MoS interacted with representatives from the Ecuadorian business community and explored ways to boost bilateral trade ties between India and Ecuador.

