October 16, 2026 11:54 PM हिंदी

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh meets IOM chief Amy Pope, discusses strengthening cooperation on migration, mobility

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh meets IOM chief Amy Pope, discusses strengthening cooperation on migration, mobility

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) India and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Friday discussed ongoing initiatives to further strengthen their cooperation in the areas of migration and mobility.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held talks with IOM Director General Amy Pope, who is on a visit to India.

“Pleased to meet Ms Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organisation for Migration. Discussed ongoing initiatives to further strengthen India–IOM cooperation in the areas of migration and mobility,” MoS Singh posted on X.

Earlier on Friday, India and the IOM discussed global migration and mobility trends and ways to expand India’s opportunities in this situation.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Secretary (CPV and OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sripriya Ranganathan and IOM Director General Amy Pope in New Delhi.

“Secretary CPV OIA Sripriya Ranganathan and Ms Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organisation for Migration, held discussions about global migration and mobility trends and ways of expanding India’s opportunities in this situation,” the MEA posted on X.

On Thursday, Amy Pope met Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje in New Delhi, where they discussed cooperation, skills recognition, ethical recruitment and regular labour pathways that protect workers and expand opportunity.

Following the meeting, Amy Pope on X wrote, “Skills can open doors, but mobility must be safe and work for people. With Labour Minister Shobha Karandlaje today, we discussed practical cooperation on skills recognition, ethical recruitment and regular labour pathways that protect workers and expand opportunity.”

Pope met workers in Chennai who receive help from IOM through Mobile Worker Resource Centres.

“In Chennai, I met workers who get help from IOM right where they live and work, through Mobile Worker Resource Centres. Good information, at the right time, can change a life. With private sector partners, UN Migration is helping more workers get this support,” Amy Pope posted on X.

Earlier this year, in May, MoS Singh held a meeting with Pope on the sidelines of the International Migration Review Forum 2026 in New York, where they discussed expanding and diversifying regular migration pathways and India’s proactive approach to the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) and IOM activities in India.

--IANS

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