Mongolia: 40-member Indian Army contingent participates in opening ceremony of multilateral exercise

Ulaanbaatar, June 20 (IANS) A 40-member Indian Army contingent, including two lady officers, on Saturday participated in the opening ceremony of the 23rd edition of multilateral exercise Khaan Quest 2026, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar. The exercise will continue till July 3.

“The exercise brings together military forces from across the world to enhance interoperability and collaboration in peace support operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter,” the Indian Army wrote on X.

“Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to global peace, stability and international cooperation and also continues to play an active and constructive role in advancing United Nations peacekeeping efforts around the world,” it added.

Exercise Khaan Quest, the Defence Ministry stated, reaffirms India's commitment to global peacekeeping and strengthens operational readiness, professional exchange, mutual trust and camaraderie among the participating nations.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Batlut Damba, Minister of Defence of Mongolia, and Lieutenant General Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of Defence Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces.

Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, also attended the ceremony.

The exercise features the participation of over 1000 troops from 18 countries across the world.

“An Indian contingent of the Jat Regiment, consisting of 40 troops, including two lady officers, is participating in the event. Around 18 countries have sent their representation to this event. Ambassador Gotsurve welcomed the Indian Contingent and conveyed his best wishes for their pleasant and successful participation,” the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

The previous edition of the exercise was conducted from June 14-28 in Mongolia, last year.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise first started as a bilateral event between the US and Mongolian Defence Forces in 2003. Subsequently, from 2006 onwards, the exercise graduated to a Multilateral Peacekeeping Exercise with the current one being the 23rd iteration.

–IANS

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