Mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra observes Karwa Chauth fast for husband Raghav Chadha

Mumbai Oct 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is expecting her first child with husband and politician Raghav Chadha, marked her first Karwa Chauth after her pregnancy announcement with heartfelt posts on social media.

The mommy-to-be observed the traditional fast for her husband, calling him the love of her life. Sharing pictures from the celebration, Parineeti wrote on her social media post, 'My chaand, the love of my life.' Happy Karwa Chauth.'

The photos gave fans a glimpse of the intimate festivities. In one of the frames, the actress was seen performing the customary ritual of sighting her husband through a sieve, while Raghav held a pooja thali. Another candid moment showed the couple sitting together, sharing a warm exchange, capturing the essence of their first Karwa Chauth as parents-to-be.

Parineeti also shared stories that highlighted personal details from the occasion. In one, she gave fans a glimpse of her cute baby bump while dressed in a pastel pink and yellow outfit, adding a half-moon and heart emoticons to the picture. Another story showed a close-up of a pair of customised jutees with the initials "P" and "R" and their wedding date, September 24, 2023, beautifully inscribed on them. The couple had announced their pregnancy in August this year, with the actress confirming that they are expecting their first child by the end of 2025.

For the uninitiated, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate but grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September 2023, which was attended by close family, friends and political dignitaries. The two had dated for several months before making their relationship official earlier in 2023. A few days ago, Paritneei announced the revamping of her YouTube channel, where she would interview different people from different walks of life and make it a fun watch overall. The first guest on her podcast was none other than her husband, Raghav Chadha.

