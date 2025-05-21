May 21, 2025 5:23 PM हिंदी

Mohit Raina and Sarah Jane tease a dark tale of memory and madness in ‘KanKhajura’ trailer

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) The makers have released the trailer of “KanKhajura,” featuring Mohit Raina and Sarah Jane Dias in a gripping psychological thriller.

Packed with dark secrets and deep guilt, the trailer promises an unforgettable descent into the past that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The newly released trailer offers a chilling glimpse into a haunting story where silence hides danger and unseen threats lurk beneath the surface. The trailer also introduces Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew as brothers grappling with a haunting and troubled past. Their intense relationship lies at the heart of this gripping psychological thriller.

It unveils a world steeped in guilt, simmering secrets, and a past determined to exact its revenge. An intense Indian adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli series “Magpie,” KanKhajura brings a uniquely Indian emotional depth and rawness to the narrative. The series delves into the lives of two estranged brothers forced to face their darkest memories, as the boundary between reality and recollection begins to fade.

Sarah Jane Dias, who plays Nisha, shared, “There’s something deeply unsettling about KanKhajura, not just the story, but what it forces you to confront- guilt, family, and memory. Nisha is a character who’s trying to hold it all together while everything inside her is falling apart. It wasn’t easy to play a character that is so nuanced and layered, but it was empowering.”

Produced by Ajay Rai and helmed by director Chandan Arora, “KanKhajura” features Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni. This series is an Indian adaptation licensed from yes Studios, originally created by Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden, with production by Donna and Shula Productions.

“KanKhajura” will premiere on Sony LIV starting May 30.

--IANS

ps/

