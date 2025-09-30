Mohanlal celebrates Dadasaheb honour with members of his fans' association on the sets of 'Drishyam 3'

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) Members of the All Kerala Mohanlal Fans and Cultural Welfare Association (AKMFCWA) on Tuesday called on Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on the sets of 'Drishyam 3' and celebrated the actor being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Mohanlal, who took to his X timeline to share pictures of the celebrations on the sets, wrote in Malayalam that he had celebrated the joy of receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award along with the members of the All Kerala Mohanlal Fans Cultural and Welfare Association State Committee on the location of the movie Drishyam 3.

The pictures that the Mohanlal posted showed that the actor had cut a cake on the occasion.

Several top leaders, celebrities and film industry professionals, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep and ace cinematographer P C Sreeram, had congratulated Mohanlal on being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Taking to his X timeline, Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi had posted a picture of himself with Mohanlal and had said, "My dear Lalettan @Mohanlal, heartfelt congratulations on being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Your remarkable journey and iconic performances have enriched Indian cinema. Truly a well-deserved recognition."

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep had also congratulated actor Mohanlal saying, "Legends like @Mohanlal Sir turn every frame into magic. Heartfelt congratulations on the Dadasaheb Phalke Award -- a well-earned salute to decades of unmatched cinema. #Mohanlal #DadasahebPhalkeAward."

Ace cinematographer P C Sreeram, for his part, congratulted Mohanlal, saying, "In each of your films you mesmerised the world. Indian cinema is always proud of you. Heartiest congratulations to the one and only@Mohanlal. Congrats on winning the most prestigious #Dadasaheb Phalke award. May the force be with you always. #Mohanlal."

It all began with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announcing that Mohanlal would be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for his praiseworthy contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to its X timeline, the ministry announced, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023."

Speaking about Mohanlal's glorious cinematic journey, it added, "Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history."

The prestigious award was presented to the Malayalam superstar on September 23 at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.

