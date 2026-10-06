October 06, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

PM Modi’s 25 years of service vs Congress-CPI(M) politics of conflict, controversy: Kerala BJP chief

PM Modi’s 25 years of service vs Congress-CPI(M) politics of conflict, controversy: Kerala BJP chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (IANS) Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday asked people to compare the development record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life with that of successive Congress and CPI(M) governments.

Announcing 'Seva Jyothi Yatra' programmes to mark PM Modi’s 25 years in public life, Chandrasekhar said the BJP would organise rallies at 30 centres across Kerala.

Public meetings will be followed by two-wheeler rallies involving thousands of BJP workers and youth.

He said the programme was not intended as a celebration of PM Modi as an individual, but of what he described as his politics of service and politics of performance.

Chandrasekhar, who is also an MLA, said PM Modi had brought significant changes in Gujarat as Chief Minister and later, as Prime Minister, had transformed the country’s economy, infrastructure and national security.

He challenged people to compare PM Modi’s 25 years in politics with the 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre and the last 10 years of CPI(M) rule in Kerala.

“Let the people themselves assess which politics brought development, opportunities and change in their lives,” he said.

Chandrasekhar also trained his guns on the 150-day-old Congress-led UDF government in Kerala, saying it too should be judged on the same parameters.

He questioned what people had received from a government that came to power promising a new Kerala and five guarantees.

According to Chandrasekhar, people were now witnessing luxury vehicles for ministers, private jet travel by the Chief Minister, power restrictions and shortages of medicines in hospitals, while the promised guarantees remained unfulfilled.

He also accused the state government of failing to ensure the benefits of Central schemes, including PM Awas Yojana, PM SHRI and Ayushman Bharat, reached Kerala's people.

The BJP leader alleged that the government's priority was instead to provide a sixth Cabinet position to the Indian Union Muslim League.

Chandrasekhar said the BJP wanted PM Modi to continue serving the country and wished him God’s blessings.

But the larger question, he said, was what the Congress and CPI(M) had delivered to the country and Kerala.

“People should decide whether Kerala needs a politics that resolves people's problems and creates development and opportunities, or one that creates controversies and chaos,” he said.

--IANS

sg/dpb

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