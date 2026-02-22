'Spirit of patriotism was deeply embedded within her', PM Modi pays tributes to Jayalalithaa in Mann Ki Baat

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa as a “widely admired and beloved leader”, recalling her administrative legacy and their personal friendship during the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The Prime Minister described Jayalalithaa as a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics whose contributions would be remembered as a powerful symbol of women’s leadership.

“Jayalalithaa was a great leader who was deeply loved by the people. My friendship with her is like a sacred tree in my heart,” PM Modi said during the broadcast.

Highlighting her governance style, the Prime Minister noted that Jayalalithaa had taken firm steps to maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu and had earned the trust of the people through decisive leadership.

He said her public service would always be remembered as an example of women’s empowerment in Indian politics.

With Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary falling on February 24, PM Modi said he continues to feel the affection the people of Tamil Nadu hold for her whenever he visits the state.

“Even today, when I travel to Tamil Nadu, I can sense the deep connection the people have with Jayalalithaa. When her name is mentioned, one can see a special spark among the people,” he said.

Recalling his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, PM Modi said, "Every meeting and every conversation with Amma Jayalalithaa is still fresh in my mind. She also attended two of my swearing-in ceremonies in Gujarat, in 2002 and 2012. When we were both Chief Ministers of our respective states, we often discussed topics like good governance. Her thinking was crystal clear, and her thoughts were uncluttered. This was a significant characteristic of hers. Many years ago, she invited me to Chennai over lunch on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. That affectionate gesture will remain unforgettable for me."

PM Modi said Jayalalithaa had extended strong support to Gujarat during his time in office.

“She had great devotion to the nation and worked with commitment for its progress,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s remarks assume political significance as Tamil Nadu gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The AIADMK-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has intensified its political outreach in the state, and PM Modi’s tribute to the late AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister is being viewed as an effort to connect with her enduring support base.

Jayalalithaa, fondly called “Amma” by her supporters, remains an influential figure in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, even years after her passing.

