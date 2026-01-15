Mitchell Starc bags ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for December

Dubai, Jan 15 (IANS) Australia's talismanic bowler Mitchell Starc has been named as the winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for December, following his splendid performance against England in the Ashes 2025-26.

The 35-year-old was on a roll in the recently concluded Ashes series. taking 31 wickets and contributing with two half-centuries. His outstanding all-round performance earned him the Player of the Series award.

Australia's left-arm fast bowler was nominated for the Player of the Month award after he took 16 wickets and scored 139 runs across three tests in December.

Starc was proud to have won the award on the back of a successful home Ashes win.

“It’s an honour to be named the ICC Player of the Month, and even more special that it came on the back of such a successful home Ashes. To have played a part in winning such an iconic series in front of our home crowd is something we will all relish for a long time,” Starc said to ICC.

“As a team, we’ve had some outstanding performances in the last few years. The focus now is on building that momentum towards a place in next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final,” he added.

The Australian beat two other impressive performers in West Indies’ Justin Greaves and New Zealand's Jacob Duffy.

Greaves had a memorable month in New Zealand, amassing 283 runs at an average of 56.60 over three Tests. His exceptional performance was in the first Test at Christchurch, where he scored an unbeaten 202 in the fourth innings, saving the match and helping his team draw.

While New Zealand fast bowler Duffy led the wickets in the home Test series against West Indies, taking 23 wickets at an impressive average of 15.43 over three matches. He was crucial to New Zealand’s 2-0 series win, regularly challenging opposition batters with his swing and precision.

