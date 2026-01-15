January 15, 2026 6:25 PM हिंदी

Mitchell Starc bags ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for December

Mitchell Starc bags ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for December

Dubai, Jan 15 (IANS) Australia's talismanic bowler Mitchell Starc has been named as the winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for December, following his splendid performance against England in the Ashes 2025-26.

The 35-year-old was on a roll in the recently concluded Ashes series. taking 31 wickets and contributing with two half-centuries. His outstanding all-round performance earned him the Player of the Series award.

Australia's left-arm fast bowler was nominated for the Player of the Month award after he took 16 wickets and scored 139 runs across three tests in December.

Starc was proud to have won the award on the back of a successful home Ashes win.

“It’s an honour to be named the ICC Player of the Month, and even more special that it came on the back of such a successful home Ashes. To have played a part in winning such an iconic series in front of our home crowd is something we will all relish for a long time,” Starc said to ICC.

“As a team, we’ve had some outstanding performances in the last few years. The focus now is on building that momentum towards a place in next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final,” he added.

The Australian beat two other impressive performers in West Indies’ Justin Greaves and New Zealand's Jacob Duffy.

Greaves had a memorable month in New Zealand, amassing 283 runs at an average of 56.60 over three Tests. His exceptional performance was in the first Test at Christchurch, where he scored an unbeaten 202 in the fourth innings, saving the match and helping his team draw.

While New Zealand fast bowler Duffy led the wickets in the home Test series against West Indies, taking 23 wickets at an impressive average of 15.43 over three matches. He was crucial to New Zealand’s 2-0 series win, regularly challenging opposition batters with his swing and precision.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

 India’s total exports clock 4.33 pc growth at $634.26 billion in April-Dec

India’s total exports clock 4.33 pc growth at $634.26 billion in April-Dec

Indian healthcare sector to sustain strong growth in FY26: Report

Indian healthcare sector to sustain strong growth in FY26: Report

MLA Balamukundacharya asks Honey Singh to apologise for his ‘obscene remarks’, warns his ‘loss is inevitable’

MLA Balamukundacharya asks Honey Singh to apologise for his ‘obscene remarks’, warns his ‘loss is inevitable’

Moody's Ratings upgrades outlook of Adani Ports, ATSOL and AEML; reaffirm ratings

Moody's Ratings upgrades outlook on Adani Ports, ATSOL and AEML; reaffirms ratings

India and Arab League discuss political, economic and cultural engagements

India and Arab League discuss political, economic and cultural engagements

SpaceX brings back 4 NASA astronauts to Earth in first-ever medical evacuation from ISS

SpaceX brings back 4 NASA astronauts to Earth in first-ever medical evacuation from ISS

India’s startup ecosystem accelerated under PM Modi’s leadership: Top entrepreneurs

India’s startup ecosystem accelerated under PM Modi’s leadership: Top entrepreneurs

Divyanka Tripathi calls decision of marrying Vivek Dahiya within just few months of courtship as ‘brave’

Divyanka Tripathi calls decision of marrying Vivek Dahiya within just few months of courtship as ‘brave’

Netherland-based Nexperia’s dispute with China disrupts supply chains, hits automakers

Netherland-based Nexperia’s dispute with China disrupts supply chains, hits automakers

Bhubaneswar to host Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026 from January 17

Bhubaneswar to host Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026 from January 17