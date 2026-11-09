November 09, 2026 12:17 PM हिंदी

‘Mirzapur’ director Gurmmeet Singh says doing justice to the scripts is key to keeping franchise alive

‘Mirzapur’ director Gurmmeet Singh says doing justice to the scripts is key to keeping franchise alive

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Director Gurmmeet Singh has said that the biggest responsibility while working on the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise and the movie is to do justice to the challenging scripts rather than worry about maintaining its identity or reinventing it.

Speaking about the creative process, he told IANS that the real task is to translate the excitement and fun he experiences while reading the scripts onto the screen.

Asked what is more difficult - maintaining the identity of a successful franchise or finding the courage to reinvent it, Gurmmeet told IANS: “I think the good part about Mirzapur is that the scripts are generally so challenging."

"As a director, I'm talking about that. You know, there's so much for us to do and work on that the other things then, you know, take care of themselves. So, I don't think we need to worry about any of the ancillary things.”

“The main thing is to do justice to what has been written on paper. Can we translate the excitement and enjoyment we experience while reading a ‘Mirzapur’ script onto the screen? I think that is the primary task at hand,” the director added.

He added that shooting for ‘Mirzapur’ feels more like going on a picnic than a stressful assignment, as the entire team genuinely looks forward to being part of the show.

“If we can achieve that, everything else automatically falls into place. Also, given the amount of work we have all put in over the years, whenever we shoot for ‘Mirzapur’, it feels like fun. It is almost like going on a picnic.”

Gurmeet shared: “Everyone is very excited to be part of the shoot. It is not something that feels stressful or like an obligation. Shooting for ‘Mirzapur’ is something we genuinely enjoy and look forward to. And I think that enjoyment ultimately reflects on the screen.”

--IANS

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