October 03, 2025 3:17 PM हिंदी

Mirror, mirror in lab: BRIC-RGCB scientists build tiny nanopores to spot diseases early

Mirror, mirror in lab: BRIC-RGCB scientists build tiny nanopores to spot diseases early (Photo: AI generated image/IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (IANS) Imagine a microscopic tunnel that can tell whether you might be developing cancer -- well, scientists at BRIC-RGCB, Thiruvananthapuram, are turning that imagination into reality.

In a breakthrough study, researchers have created mirror-image nanopores, tiny protein-like channels designed to act like a reflection of natural molecules.

Led by Dr. K.R.Mahendran, the team built these synthetic structures, named DpPorA, from special peptides that are flipped versions of natural proteins.

Computer simulations confirmed that the mirror-image pores are structurally opposite to their natural counterparts -- and surprisingly, this “mirror trick” makes them more stable and selective.

Their findings were recently published in Nature Communications.

“These nanopores are like highly selective gates,” explained Dr. Mahendran.

“We can tune them to let certain molecules pass while blocking others. That means we can detect everything from tiny sugar rings to full-size proteins, which opens the door to early detection of diseases and even personalised diagnostics.”

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. Lab tests revealed that these mirror molecules can target and damage cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed -- hinting at future therapies that could fight cancer safely.

Prof. Chandrabhas Narayana, RGCB Director, hailed the discovery as a game-changer.

“It has enormous potential -- not only in cancer, but also in healing wounds, repairing muscles, and boosting immune function. It could even help tackle neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” he said.

The work was a collaborative effort, involving CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, Constructor University, Germany, and the Centre for Human Genetics, Bengaluru.

Funding came from top Indian science bodies, including the Department of Biotechnology, Department of Science and Technology, ICMR, and CSIR.

By combining chemistry, nanotechnology, and cancer biology, this research has created a powerful new tool that could revolutionise medical diagnostics.

These tiny mirror-image pores may one day help detect diseases early, safely, and precisely, transforming the way doctors diagnose and treat illnesses.

--IANS

sg/rvt/

