Mira Rajput shares pics of kids Misha and Zain making rangolis for Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput Kapoor gave a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations with husband Shahid Kapoor and their children Misha and Zain.

She shared pictures from their festive preparations on her social media account. Mira shared a series of pictures showing her children getting creative with rangoli-making ahead of Diwali.

In one picture, her 10 year old daughter Misha is seen carefully using a pink rangoli colour bottle to draw patterns on the floor.

Another picture captures her younger son, Zain sitting on the floor surrounded by flowers and working on a floral rangoli with his little fingers. Sharing the pictures, Mira wrote, “May this year be bright, beautiful, and abundant. Happy Diwali”

In a video that has gone viral over social media, Shahid Kapoor can be seen dancing his heart out to a Punjabi song from their Diwali celebrations.

Talking about Shahid and Mira, the couple who tied the knot in July 2015, are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. They welcomed Misha in August 2016 and Zain in September 2018.

Recently, Shahid was in news for speaking candidly about marriage and parenthood while advising Ishaan Khatter not to delay settling down.

The actor who recently appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show for its Diwali special, was joined by Mira and his brother Ishaan Khatter.

During his appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, the actor explained that he believes marrying earlier can help parents stay more actively involved in their children's growing-up years. Shahid said that before marriage, particularly for men, work can feel like their entire life, but marriage helps them understand the distinction between professional and personal life.

He further spoke about his own experience as a father. Shahid said his son enjoys cricket and football, while his daughter likes climbing, and he wants to be physically active enough to participate in the things they enjoy as they grow older.

“When you are young, you can do all the things they want to see you doing. But after a certain time, those things become a little difficult,” he said.

Shahid married Mira on July 7, 2015, when he was 34 and she was 20.

–IANS

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