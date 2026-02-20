Mira Rajput gives a fun glimpse of her ‘bedtime routine’

Mumbai Feb 20 (IANS) Entrepreneur and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput seems to be reliving her childhood days through her kids.

The actress gave a glimpse of the same on her social media when she revealed that the popular Panchtantra stories had become a part of her night routine these days.

Sharing a picture of the Panchatantra book, Mira wrote,”in other news..Panchatantra has become the bedtime story.”

Going by the pictore shared by Mira, it seems like the doting mother reads our the epic tales to both her kids while putting them to sleep.

Meanwhile, talking about Mira Rajput, a few weeks ago, filmmaker Farah Khan was seemingly bowled over her fitness and good looks.

Khan seemed so stunned that she ended up offering a film role to Mira Rajput, during a recent vlog shared on her YouTube channel.

Farah was visibly impressed by Mira’s casual yet glam appearance the moment she walked into the apartment where the vlog was shot.

In the video, Farah is seen warmly welcoming Mira before complimenting her looks. Clearly taken by surprise in a good way, Farah could be heard telling Mira that she looked absolutely stunning and should consider acting in films.

Farah, in her quintessential fun style even went on to offer her a role, saying, “Mira, you can become a heroine. Do a role in my film.”

The moment left Mira blushing, who further politely declined the offer.

On the personal front, Mira is the wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. The couple got married in July 2015 through an arranged setup introduced by their families.

She is the mother of two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira Rajput recently had turned into an entrepreneur successfully taking her business sky high.

