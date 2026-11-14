Mika Singh reveals Amitabh Bachchan wishes him at midnight on his birthday, never ignores his messages

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh had a special reason to praise megastar Amitabh Bachchan during his appearance on the quiz-reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The singer spoke about the veteran actor's humility and the personal warmth he extends towards fellow artistes, irrespective of their stature.

Appearing on the show earlier alongside singer Falguni Pathak, Mika shared that Bachchan always makes it a point to respond to his messages, even when they are sent hours or days earlier.

Calling him the one true superstar, Mika said the actor's gesture of acknowledging everyone is one of the qualities that sets him apart.

Sharing an anecdote about their interactions, Mika said, “Hindustan mein pure world mein ek hi superstar hai.. AB... Inko main jab bhi message karta hoon chahe 4 ghante ya do din baad inka reply jarur aata hai. Kabhi kisi bhi I think mere jaise aur bhi kalakar honge chote ya bade, yeh kabhi kisi ko ignore nahi karte… Diwali ho, holi ho aur 10th June ko mera birthday aata hai to raat ke 12:00 baje sabse pehla message inka hi aata hai..”

(In the whole of India, in fact, in the entire world, there is only one superstar... AB. Whenever I message him, whether it is after four hours or two days, I always receive a reply from him. I think there must be other artists like me, big or small, but he never ignores anyone. Whether it is Diwali, Holi, or my birthday on June 10, the very first message I receive at midnight, at 12:00 AM, is always from him)

Mika's revelation about receiving Bachchan's birthday wish right at midnight prompted Falguni to share her own birthday date with the megastar. “Sir, mera 12 March ko hai..” (Sir, my birthday is on March 12), Falguni told Bachchan.

The veteran actor responded by promising to make her next birthday special with a personal phone call and a gift at midnight.

“Aapka janmdin jo hai woh 12 March ko hai na. Agale saal theek 12:00 baje aapko birthday gift hoga. Main phone karke aapko wish karunga..” (Your birthday is on March 12, isn't it? Next year, exactly at 12:00 midnight, there will be a birthday gift for you. I will call you personally and wish you)," the legendary actor told her.

–IANS

rd/