Mika Singh opens up about losing close friends, reveals why he changed his mind about celebrating Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh, who celebrated Diwali in Delhi with his family, friends, team members, and staff, has opened up about the personal emotions behind this year's festivities.

The singer revealed that he was initially not planning to celebrate the festival, as the loss of a few close friends had left a deep void in his heart. Sharing his Diwali wishes, Mika said that festivals can sometimes feel incomplete when people close to us are no longer around. However, he eventually changed his mind after reflecting on the importance of cherishing those who are still part of our lives.

Posting his video, Singh wrote, “Good Morning & Happy Diwali! May Waheguru bless you and your family with endless happiness, good health, success, peace and prosperity. This Diwali, I celebrated in Delhi with my friends, family, team members and all our staff members. To be honest, I was initially not planning to celebrate Diwali this year. I have lost a few very close friends, and their absence has left a deep void in my heart. Sometimes, when you lose people who are close to you, you don't feel like celebrating festivals. But then I thought about something.”

Explaining what made him reconsider his decision, the singer said that while it is natural to miss those who have passed away, people should also make time for those who continue to love and support them.

"We always remember and miss the people who have left us, but what about the people who are still here? The people who love us, stand by us, care for us and are always there as our well-wishers. Jo chale gaye, shayad Bhagwan ko unki zarurat thi… Lekin jo aaj hamare saath hain, unhe bhi toh humara pyaar aur waqt milna chahiye," he added.

Mika further emphasized that life is precious and people should make the most of the time they have with their loved ones. He said that giving happiness, love and creating beautiful memories with those around us is equally important.

“Life is precious, and we should cherish the people who are still around us. We should give them love, happiness and beautiful memories while we have the opportunity. So, I changed my mind and decided to celebrate Diwali with full happiness, surrounded by my loved ones. I also prayed for everyone, including those who are no longer with us. May Waheguru bless every soul and keep everyone happy, healthy and safe. Celebrate life, spread love and value the people who are with you. Happy Diwali once again," he concluded.

This post comes shortly after Mika Singh paid an emotional tribute to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. He remembered him for the significant role he played in his Bollywood journey.

--IANS

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