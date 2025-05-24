May 24, 2025 7:44 PM हिंदी

'Metro..In Dino's first track ‘Zamaana Lage’ introduces us to the interconnected battle of modern love

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) After a long wait, movie buffs have finally been treated to the first glimpse of Anurag Basu's "Metro...In Dino'. The makers have unveiled the teaser for the first track of the movie, "Zamaana Lage".

The song also introduces us to the stellar cast of the much-awaited drama - Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee.

The track further gives us a glimpse into the interconnected lives of these characters as they fight an emotional battle of modern love and relationships.

Scored by Pritam, "Zamaana Lage" enjoys the melodious voices of Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. The number has been built around Indian poet Qaisar Ul Jafri’s poignant line “Tumhaare sheher ka mausam bada suhana lage", with additional lyrics contributed by Sandeep Shrivastava.

Music director Pritam said, “With Qaisar Ul Jafri’s timeless poetry, we wanted to revive the ghazal as a form — not as nostalgia, but as something emotionally alive and relevant today, and bring it into the mainstream. With its rich history and timeless depth, we felt it doesn’t always have to live in a classical soundscape. A ghazal can be pop — it can be modern in sound and structure, while still holding on to its poetic soul. That’s what we’ve tried to do with this song: reimagine the ghazal for today’s generation.”

The complete song will be released on 28th May.

Following "Life in a… Metro” and "Ludo", "Metro…In Dino" is the third and final chapter of Anurag Basu’s trilogy.

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basuthe, the drama has been presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd.

"Metro…In Dino" is likely to reach the cinema halls on 4th July.

