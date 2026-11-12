Meghalaya’s future classrooms begin with teachers: CM Sangma

Shillong, Nov 12 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said teachers would play a decisive role in shaping the future of the state's young generation, as he handed over appointment letters to 213 newly selected Assistant Professors and Lecturers for government colleges.

Addressing the newly appointed teachers at a programme held at the State Convention Centre here, the Chief Minister said the appointments were not merely an administrative exercise but an important investment in the long-term future of higher education in Meghalaya.

“The classrooms you are about to enter will shape the next generation of Meghalaya's young people,” Sangma said, expressing confidence that the newly appointed faculty members would discharge their responsibilities with dedication and integrity.

He said teachers form the backbone of educational institutions and strengthening the faculty base was crucial for improving the quality of higher education across the state.

Sangma said his government would continue to invest in human capital and institutions while pursuing reforms to transform the education sector.

“Through these appointments, the government is not merely filling vacancies but investing in the long-term academic development of our institutions and expanding educational opportunities for our youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister also urged the teachers to remain patient and empathetic towards students while carrying out their responsibilities.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and senior officials of the Education Department were present at the programme. The recruitment process for Assistant Professors and Lecturers in government colleges was conducted by the Meghalaya Education Recruitment Board (MERB).

A total of 3,185 applications were received, with 213 candidates selected through a process involving eligibility-based shortlisting under UGC regulations and personal interviews.

The newly recruited faculty members will be deployed to address vacancies, expand academic disciplines and strengthen newly established government colleges across the state.

Among the institutions set to benefit are Kiang Nangbah Government College in Jowai, Tura Government College, Sohra Government College, Williamnagar Government College and Capt. Williamson Sangma Memorial Government College in Baghmara.

The appointments will also support the introduction of new Science, Commerce and Arts streams in select institutions and strengthen newer colleges in Rongjeng, Patharkhmah, Mawphlang and Mahendraganj.

--IANS

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