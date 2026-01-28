Meghalaya may rope in Central agencies to probe ISIS-K threat posters

Shillong, Jan 28 (IANS) The Meghalaya government is looking to seek assistance from Central agencies to thoroughly investigate posters allegedly issued by the terror outfit ISIS-K, which surfaced in West Garo Hills and triggered security concerns across the region, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong, said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness, and investigations are currently underway.

Responding to media queries, Tynsong stated that it was premature to draw conclusions at this stage, as the probe is still in its initial phase. “We cannot comment in detail right now. The investigation is ongoing, and it is too early to say whether this is the handiwork of opportunistic or mischief-making elements. If the need arises, the State Government will definitely seek help from Central agencies,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The posters, purportedly issued in the name of ISIS-K, have allegedly warned members of the Garo community to vacate several areas in West Garo Hills and adjoining regions, claiming these locations as “their territory.” The areas mentioned in the threat include Phulbari, Rajabala, Tikrikilla, Selsella, Garobadha and Tura.

According to the content of the poster, residents have been threatened with dire consequences if they fail to leave the mentioned areas by the year 2027. The poster also carries the name ‘Aminur Islam,’ described as a Plain Belt Area Commander, raising further alarm among security agencies. The poster was reportedly found at New Tura Matchokolgre near the Law College at Araimile in West Garo Hills.

After images of the poster surfaced on social media, police swung into action and rushed to the spot, cordoning off the area and conducting a thorough search.

Senior police officials said efforts are on to verify the authenticity of the poster and trace those responsible for its circulation. Security has been heightened in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading rumours, assuring that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace and security in the state.

