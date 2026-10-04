Medical plane crashes off US coast; search on for 6 onboard

Boston (United States), Oct 4 (IANS) Debris from a medical plane with six people on board, which had lost contact while flying from Bermuda to Boston, has been found, the US Coast Guard confirmed.

At around 2 a.m. on Saturday (local time), the Federal Aviation Administration had notified the Coast Guard that contact had been lost with the Gulfstream G100 aircraft with tail number C-GRJP. The Coast Guard had said its air and surface crews are searching an area off the coast of Nantucket.

The plane was operated by Latitude Air Ambulance, a Canadian medical evacuation company.

In the latest update, the officials said, "The US Coast Guard is continuing to search Saturday for six people aboard a missing medical transport aircraft after search crews located a debris field confirmed to be from the aircraft off the coast of Nantucket."

The Coast Guard confirmed that there were six people aboard the aircraft -- four Canadian nationals and two Bermudian nationals. "Next of kin have been notified," they mentioned.

"Coast Guard search crews located a debris field that has been confirmed to be associated with the missing aircraft. Crews are continuing to search for the six people who were aboard the aircraft, and the Coast Guard cutter William Sparling will continue search efforts throughout the night," the Coast Guard added.

FlightAware's tracker shows the plane significantly dropped in altitude. Following this, its communications went dark, plummeting from around 7,300 m (24,000 ft) to 3,300 m (11,000 ft).

According to air traffic control audio posted by LiveATC.net, the pilot had reported electrical problems and declared an emergency as the jet approached the coast.

"Roger, you said you're coming in blind. Is that what you said?" a controller was heard asking the pilot.

"Are you declaring an emergency, or no?" The pilot's response was inaudible.

However, later, the air traffic controller confirmed the pilot had declared an emergency.

Canadian Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

"My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with the relevant authorities as search and rescue efforts continue. I want to thank all first responders involved for their ongoing efforts," MacKinnon said in a post on X.

--IANS

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