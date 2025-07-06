MC Square says his new track from Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Maalik’ speaks of power, fierceness

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Rapper MC Square, who has performed the new track ‘Raaj Karega Maalik’ from the Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Maalik’, has spoken up on the elements of the song.

‘Raaj Karega Maalik’, through its powerful vocals and commanding orchestration, perfectly captures the swagger and dominance of Rajkummar Rao’s gangster persona.

Talking about the song, MC Square told IANS, “‘Raaj Karega Maalik’ speaks of power, fierceness, and standing tall. It’s not about proving anything — it’s about owning who you are with pride and fire”.

He also shared his experience of working with the music director duo Sachin-Jigar on the song, as he said, “It was an incredible experience working with Sachin-Jigar on this, and contributing to a film that features a strong performer like Rajkummar Rao. Raaj Karega Maalik is everything about the fact that we’re not here to fit in — we’re here to be felt. Every verse is a reminder of that”.

The track blends traditional desi beats with a modern attitude. Sachin–Jigar’s production is dynamic and punchy, MC Square’s earthy rap adds fire and grit to the song. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics furnished by Amitabh Bhattacharya and MC Square, the track is a fierce mix of desi hip-hop and street-rooted poetry — bold, raw, and unfiltered.

Earlier, it was revealed that Rajkummar Rao underwent special gun training to make his part look authentic. In order to master using an AK 47, the actor was trained by ammunition experts. He learned different techniques of professionally using the gun during his training.

Talking about the same, producer Jay Shewakramani earlier shared, “It took some time and hardcore training for Raj to master the AK 47. During rehearsals, there were a few times when he faced some shoulder jerks while practicing the gun. But he didn't give up and kept at it till we completed the shot. I absolutely admire Raj's commitment to his craft”.

Before this, 'Maalik’ director Pulkit shed light on Rao's rugged transformation for the gangster drama.

