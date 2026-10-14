‘May Maa Kushmanda’s boundless energy give new hope, happiness’: PM Modi extends greetings on Navratri Day-4

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the people on the fourth day of Sharad Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Kushmanda and wishing new hope, happiness, prosperity and good health for all.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “On the occasion of Navratri, today is the prescribed worship of Devi Mata’s fourth form, Maa Kushmanda. May her boundless energy infuse new hope, happiness, prosperity, and good health into the lives of all our countrymen.”

PM Modi also shared a YouTube link to ‘Vijayavadalo Velisina Durgamma, Durga Devi Devotional Songs Telangana Folks’, featuring devotional songs dedicated to the Goddess.

The Prime Minister also shared a devotional prayer dedicated to the Divine Mother, which reads: “O mother Narayani! You are the most auspicious of all that is blessed. You are the embodiment of divine grace and benevolence, and the fulfiller of all righteous aspirations and cherished desires. You are the protector of those who seek refuge in you, the three-eyed goddess, and the fair-complexioned mother Gauri, O divine mother of the universe, I offer my reverential salutations to you.” (Loosely translated from Sanskrit)

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended greetings on the fourth day of Sharad Navratri.

Taking to X, CM Yogi offered prayers to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga, and sought her blessings for devotees.

“Repeated salutations at the feet of Maa Bhagavati’s fourth form, Maa Kushmanda. May Mother’s grace infuse health, happiness, prosperity, energy, and positivity into the lives of all devotees—this is the prayer. Jai Ma Kushmanda,” he posted in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also offered prayers to the Goddess, describing Maa Kushmanda as the primordial creative force of the universe and highlighting her significance in sustaining life, energy and consciousness.

In her message on X, she wrote, “On the sacred fourth day of Navratri, humble salutations at the lotus feet of the primordial creative force of the universe, the Divine Maa Kushmanda. With whose gentle smile the cosmos was created, by whose divine radiance the entire animate and inanimate world is illuminated, She, Maa Kushmanda, is the foundation of life, energy, and consciousness in all creation. May the grace of the Maa of the Universe bring auspiciousness everywhere, and welfare to all.”

On the fourth day of Sharad Navratri, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda, the fourth manifestation of Goddess Durga, who is associated with creative energy, warmth and new beginnings.

According to Hindu tradition, Maa Kushmanda created the universe with her divine smile, bringing light and energy to the cosmos. Devotees worship her during Navratri to seek blessings for good health, prosperity, strength and happiness.

The nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day holds religious significance, with devotees offering prayers and observing various rituals to seek the blessings of the divine feminine power.

The festival will culminate in Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

--IANS

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