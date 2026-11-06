'May divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari illuminate everyone's lives': PM Modi extends Dhanteras greetings

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dhanteras, wishing everyone prosperity, happiness, peace and good health.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister prayed for the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and expressed hope that every household would remain filled with enthusiasm and joy.

"Heartfelt wishes of endless prosperity to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari forever illuminate everyone's lives with happiness, peace, and excellent health. May the unbroken lamp of enthusiasm and joy remain ever lit in every household—this is my heartfelt prayer," PM Modi posted (in Hindi).

The Prime Minister also shared a Sanskrit verse dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, accompanied by its English translation, highlighting the deity's significance as the divine source of healing and good health.

The verse reads, "I offer my reverential salutations to Lord Dhanvantari, the primordial divine being, whose lotus feet are worshipped by both the Devas and the Asuras. He is the supreme Lord who dispels old age, diseases, fear, and death from the world, and who bestows a wide variety of medicinal herbs. I bow down with profound devotion and reverence to Lord Dhanvantari." (loosely translated from Sanskrit)

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended heartfelt greetings to the people on Dhanteras, wishing that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity, good health and joy to everyone's life.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister conveyed his wishes to the state's residents and prayed for Goddess Lakshmi's blessings to illuminate their lives with love, contentment and happiness.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Dhanteras festival," CM Yogi posted.

"May the lamp of contentment be lit in the hearts of all by the grace of Maa Lakshmi, and may life be illuminated with the light of love, joy, and bliss," he added.

The Chief Minister further wished that happiness, prosperity, good health and good fortune would reside in everyone's life.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended greetings to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion, highlighting the importance of health, wealth and prosperity.

In a post on X, Gadkari said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the sacred festival of Dhanteras, bringing wealth, prosperity, health, and happiness."

He further prayed for the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, saying, "May Lord Dhanvantari bestow excellent health upon everyone."

--IANS

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