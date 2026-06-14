'Matter of great pride': Indian diaspora in Slovakia on PM Modi's visit

Bratislava, June 14 (IANS) The Indian diaspora in Slovakia is "proud" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to become the first head of government from the country to visit the European country. The Indians were also hopeful of strengthening ties between the two nations following the Prime Minister's visit.

PM Modi will undertake a state visit to Slovakia on Sunday at the invitation of his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico.

Talking to IANS, a member of the Indian Diaspora, who hailed from West Bengal, said: "We are very happy that our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to visit Slovakia. Our relations will improve day by day."

"PM Narendra Modi did a fantastic job to oust Mamata Banerjee from Calcutta. We are very happy that Narendra Modi tried his best effort to give a democratic victory in Kolkata after a long time," he added.

Avinash Vijay Kumar from Kerala has been residing in Bratislava for almost 18 years. He said: "It's a very privileged and historical moment for us, and we are so happy that PM Modi will be sparing some time for us. Already a lot of opportunities have been created, a large number of people are working in sectors like automobile, and such opportunities for Indians will grow in the future."

"We Indians constitute one of the major foreign workforces in Slovakia. Thanks to our Prime Minister, Indians now have good visibility worldwide," he told IANS.

Manoj Whagle added that it is a matter of great pride for the community as this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister will visit the nation.

"Companies in this region, particularly in Slovakia, highly value Indian workers," he mentioned.

Another member of the diaspora said: "It feels very good because when the President visited last time, the Indian community here was around 6,000 people. Now, within just a year, with the Prime Minister’s visit, a large number of Indians are expected to come."

He echoed that Indian workers are highly valued in the country.

A woman from the Indian diaspora added: "I feel very proud that he has strengthened friendly relations with everyone. The respect he receives worldwide makes us feel very proud, and we wish that our Prime Minister continues to be like PM Modi."

---IANS

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