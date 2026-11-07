Massive fire breaks out at plastic wholesale shop in Gujarat’s Bilimora, goods worth Rs 8-10 lakh destroyed

Bilimora, Nov 7 (IANS) Panic spread in Bilimora town of Gujarat's Navsari district late Friday night after a massive fire broke out at a plastic wholesale shop, resulting in significant damage to goods.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

According to initial information, the fire broke out suddenly at a plastic wholesale shop located opposite the Bilimora ITI. Preliminary reports suggest that firecrackers may have triggered the blaze. The flames reportedly started in materials stored behind the shop and quickly spread, engulfing large quantities of plastic goods kept inside.

As thick flames and smoke rose from the premises, local residents and nearby shopkeepers rushed to the spot. Initial attempts were made to control the fire using fire extinguishers and water, but the huge stock of plastic materials made it difficult to contain the blaze.

After being alerted, the Bilimora Municipality Fire Brigade arrived with firefighting vehicles and immediately launched an operation to douse the flames. Considering the intensity of the fire, assistance was also sought from the Gandevi Municipality Fire Department. Firefighters from both teams worked together for nearly an hour before bringing the situation under control and preventing the fire from spreading further.

The shop owner said that merchandise worth approximately Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh was destroyed in the fire, although a detailed assessment of the losses is yet to be carried out. While firecrackers are suspected to be the cause, the exact reason behind the incident will be confirmed only after an official investigation.

Authorities said an inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the fire. Officials added that the fire brigade responded promptly after receiving information.

Earlier on Friday, a massive fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop in Delhi's Gaffar Market, spreading to all floors of a four-storey commercial building, with around 20-25 fire tenders deployed to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while property damage has been reported.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a fire in a building in Chain Wali Gali was received at 1.28 a.m. at the Karol Bagh Police Station.

The night staff of the police station, along with the Station House Officer (SHO), immediately reached the spot and found a fire at Shop No. 13/21, Puri Plaza, Gaffar Market.

--IANS

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