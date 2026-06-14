Mary Millben urges Trump to reset India ties

Washington, June 14 (IANS) Prominent African American singer and India-US relations advocate Mary Millben has urged US President Donald Trump to use his planned meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at next week's G7 Summit to "repair" US-India relations and "regain the trust" of the Indian people.

Ahead of the June 17 meeting, Millben said Trump should view the encounter as a strategic opportunity to rebuild confidence in the bilateral relationship, adding that the "US President owed PM Modi an apology".

“Prime Minister Modi and President Trump are scheduled to meet at the G7 Summit on June 17th,” Millben said in a statement.

The singer, who has often spoken in support of stronger ties between Washington and New Delhi, described PM Modi's decision to meet Trump despite recent strains in the relationship as an important gesture.

“Quite gracious of Prime Minister Modi to agree to a meeting given the state of the US-India relationship,” she said.

Millben argued that the encounter carried greater significance for Trump than for PM Modi.

“This is not a meeting the PM needs, but it is one President Trump needs,” she said.

Calling for a renewed effort to strengthen ties between the two countries, Millben said Trump should use the summit to address concerns that have emerged in the relationship.

“It would be to President Trump’s benefit to use the G7 Summit as an opportunity to repair the relationship between the US and India,” she said.

The strongest appeal in her statement was directed personally at the US President.

“President Trump owes PM Modi an apology. He should make it,” Millben said.

She further urged Trump to use the meeting as a diplomatic turning point.

“Use the G7 Summit as a strategic opportunity to genuinely ‘reset’ US-India ties,” she said.

Millben also called on Trump to make the most of the interaction with Modi and focus on rebuilding confidence among Indians.

“President Trump should do everything possible to maximize this interface in a way that moves us forward and regains the trust of the PM and the Indian people,” she said.

The comments come days before PM Modi and Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. The meeting is likely to be closely watched in both countries amid ongoing engagement on trade, defence cooperation, technology and regional security issues.

The statement concluded with a personal appeal for prudent leadership ahead of the summit.

“I am praying wisdom for the President in this moment,” Millben said.

Millben has emerged in recent years as one of the most visible American public figures advocating stronger India-US relations. She has frequently praised PM Modi's leadership and has participated in several India-related events in the United States, drawing attention for her performances of India's national anthem and public support for closer bilateral ties.

--IANS

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