Maruti Suzuki India's exports jump 32 pc in July

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Friday reported a robust 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in exports for July, dispatching 31,745 units compared to 23,985 units in the same month last year.

The company's strong growth in the past month follows a growth momentum in Q1 FY26, when total exports increased 36 per cent to 128,717 units from 94,545 units in Q1 FY25.

The increase in exports demonstrates Maruti Suzuki's growing presence in global markets, which is fueled by high demand for its line of compact and utility vehicles.

This occurs as the business seeks to expand its footprint in the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Despite a notable increase in exports, domestic passenger car sales in July 2025 were relatively unchanged at 137,776 units, down from 137,463 units in July 2024.

Notably, the mini and compact car segment, which includes popular models like the Alto, WagonR, Swift, and Baleno, saw domestic sales rise to 72,489 units from 68,642 units a year ago.

Earlier, the carmaker reported a decline in its earnings for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, with consolidated net profit falling 3.03 per cent to Rs 3,792.4 crore compared to Rs 3,911.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations also dropped in Q1, falling 5.66 per cent to Rs 38,605.2 crore in Q1 from Rs 40,920.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 40,493.4 crore, down 4.56 per cent from Rs 42,431.3 crore in the preceding quarter.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the country’s largest carmaker reported a slightly higher net profit of Rs 3,792 crore for the first quarter of FY26 than the Rs 3,760 crore recorded in the same period the previous year.

The company’s total income for April–June 2025 rose to Rs 40,493 crore from Rs 36,840 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company's shares closed in negative territory on Friday amid overall selling following the US tariff threat. The stock closed at Rs 12,275.0, down Rs 333 or 2.64 per cent.

