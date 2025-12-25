Martin Scorsese pays homage to Rob Reiner and wife

Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has paid tribute to the late Reiners after they were found murdered.

The Reiners, aged 78 and 70, were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14 with knife wounds. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder, reports ‘Variety’.

Martin Scorsese shared in an essay published in The New York Times, “Rob Reiner was my friend, and so was Michele. From now on, I’ll have to use the past tense, and that fills me with such profound sadness. But there’s no other choice”.

As per ‘Variety’, Martin Scorsese first got to know Rob Reiner shortly after moving to Los Angeles in the early 1970s, when he started going to get-togethers hosted by George Memmoli and filled with comedians and actors.

Reiner came from show business royalty, his parents being the performers Carl and Estelle Reiner.

Marty further mentioned, “Rob and I were both Eastern transplants, in a way. This was 100 percent New York humor, and it was in the air I breathed. Right away, I loved hanging out with Rob. We had a natural affinity for each other. He was hilarious and sometimes bitingly funny, but he was never the kind of guy who would take over the room”.

“He had a beautiful sense of uninhibited freedom, fully enjoying the life of the moment, and he had a great barreling laugh. When they honored him at Lincoln Center, Michael McKean did a bit, which was a brilliant parody of solemn official tribute speeches. Before he got to the punchline, Rob laughed so hard you could hear it throughout the auditorium”, he added.

Scorsese’s favourite film directed by Reiner is ‘Misery’, which he described as “a very special film, beautifully acted by Kathy Bates and James Caan”.

And he wrote that ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ is “in a class of its own, an immaculate creation”. When Scorsese was casting his 2013 film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, he “immediately thought of Rob” to play the father of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort.

--IANS

aa/