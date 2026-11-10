Martin Garrix says upcoming album ‘Marty’ is his most personal project, reflects on 30 years of life

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) International DJ and music producer Martin Garrix has opened up about his upcoming album ‘MARTY’, describing it as his most personal project yet.

Revealing that he has spent over five years working on the album on Instagram, the musician said the 14-track project traces his journey from a young boy producing music in his bedroom to the artist he is today, with some of the ideas dating back 12 to 13 years.

“Little sign of life! Currently finalizing the last bits of MARTY... had lots of studio time lately and I can’t wait to share the full thing w you!! Been working on this album for over 5 years now & some of the ideas actually go back 12/13 years,” he wrote in the caption.

The DJ further shared: “Picking just 14 songs for my most personal project ever definitely wasn’t easy and I’m actually already giving thought to the album after this.. the name “MARTY” comes from my old alias “dj marty” and this album is really about the journey from being a little kid with big dreams, producing music in my bedroom, to where I am today. It tells the story of the first 30 years of my life through different chapters.”

He went on to add: “more than anything, I hope this album reminds people that the love and energy we give and put out into the world never really disappears.. can’t thank you all enough for the ongoing support and I can’t wait to finally share this with you all.. +x marty.”

Garrix is best known for his singles "Animals", "In the Name of Love", and "Scared to Be Lonely", he was ranked number one on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2024.

Garrix has performed at music festivals such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, and Creamfields. In 2014, he headlined the first edition of Ultra South Africa, making this his first major festival. He became the youngest DJ to headline 2014 Ultra Music Festival at the age of 17. He was a resident DJ at Spain's Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza.

--IANS

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