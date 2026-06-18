March to May, Bangladesh registers 5,448 cases of violence against women and children

Dhaka, June 18 (IANS) As violence against women and children continues to mount across Bangladesh, at least 5,448 cases were registered under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act between March and May, local media reported, citing police headquarters data.

According to a report in Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo, of the 413 cases filed in Dhaka metropolitan areas, police submitted charge sheets in only 65 cases within three months, while 10 cases were closed with final reports after investigations found no involvement of the accused.

The data further revealed that 178 rape cases were recorded across 50 police stations under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) during this period, with women accounting for 115 victims and children for 63.

Reports suggest that many rape and murder cases remain stalled at the investigation stage for months and, in some cases, even years. Although law in Bangladesh requires completing investigations within 15 working days, the deadlines are seldom met.

Crime experts said that investigations are expedited when rape incidents receive widespread media coverage or draw the attention of human rights organisations, while cases that remain out of the public spotlight frequently fail to progress.

Expressing grave concern over women’s safety in Bangladesh, the Awami League on Thursday highlighted that reports of harassment, violence, and insecurity continue to emerge from across the country - from public transport to workplaces and busy streets.

The party cited critics who pointed to a "troubling pattern", alleging that women have faced heightened risks of "abuse, intimidation, and violence" whenever the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been in power.

“The safety of women and girls is not a political issue. It is a fundamental responsibility of the state. Every daughter deserves to walk the streets without fear. Every woman deserves security, dignity, and justice,” the Awami League posted on X.

Earlier this month, Bangladeshi independent lawmaker Rumeen Farhana voiced serious concern over the worsening law and order situation in the country, local media reported.

Citing statistics from Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), she said that the incidents of murder, abduction, and violence against women had surged during the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government’s first 100 days in office.

Highlighting the violence against women and children, Rumeen noted that 3,496 cases of abuse were reported during the period, including 78–102 rapes, 30–36 gang rapes, and 49–71 child rapes.

“These figures clearly show how fragile and alarming the law and order situation has become in just three months,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star quoted her as saying.

--IANS

scor/as