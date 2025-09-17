Manoj Joshi: PM Modi is not just a politician, but foundation of millions of Indians’ hopes, aspirations and dreams

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of iconic leader Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, veteran actor Manoj Joshi extended his greetings and hailed the leader as more than just a politician, calling him the embodiment of the nation’s dreams and aspirations.

Manoj took to X, where he shared a video to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said: “Namaskar Deshwasiyo. Aaj ka din hum sab ke liye behad vishish hai. Kyuki aaj hamari Yashasvi Pradhan Mantri, Bharat Mata ke sapoot Shri Narendra Modi ji ka janm din hai. Mitro, 2014 se ab tak Modi ji ke netritv ne Bharat ki disha aur dasha ko badal kar rakh diya hai. (Greetings, fellow countrymen. Today is a very special day for all of us, as it marks the birthday of our illustrious Prime Minister, the son of Bharat Mata, Shri Narendra Modi ji. Friends, since 2014, under Modi ji’s leadership, the direction and destiny of India have been completely transformed.)

“Aur jis vishwas ke saath desh ne unhe zimmedaari saupi thi, unhone usse nirantar karmatta, nishtha aur doordarshita se nivaya hai. Gareeb se gareeb parivaar tak buniyadi suvidhaye paunchana, jan dhankha thi. (And with the faith with which the nation entrusted him with responsibility, he has fulfilled it with constant diligence, dedication, and foresight. From reaching basic facilities to the poorest of families, to ensuring financial inclusion through Jan Dhan accounts — all this became possible under his leadership.)

He lauded PM’s leadership since 2014, Manoj said: “Ujjwala Yojana se ghar ghar tak rasoi, gas, Ayushyamaan Bharat se swastha suraksha aur Pradhan Mantri awas yojana se laakhon ghar, ye sab unke netritv me sambha hua. (Through the Ujjwala Yojana, cooking gas reached every household; through Ayushman Bharat, healthcare security was ensured; and under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, lakhs of homes were built — all made possible under his leadership. )

The actor also spotlighted PM’s focus on empowering women, uplifting farmers, creating opportunities for the youth through Startup India, Digital India and Make in India, and extending amenities such as gas connections, housing, and healthcare to the poor.

“G20 ki safal adhyakshata, antar-rashtriya sambandon me Bharat ki badati bhoomika aur vaishvik sankaton me Bharat ki nirnayak awas, ye sab Modi ji ke sashakta netritv ka hi parinaam hai. (The successful G20 presidency, India’s growing role in international relations, and the nation’s decisive voice in global crises are all results of Modi ji’s strong leadership.)

He spoke about how he did not allow Indians to lose hope during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dosto, Corona Mahamari jaisi abhoot purva chunauti ke samay bhi, unhone karodon Bharatiyon ko nirash nahi hone diya. Deshvyapi tikakaran abhiyan, gareebon ko mupt rashtra aur har naagrik tak madad paunchane ka jo sankalp tha, usne puri duniya ko Bharat ki saamohik shakti dikha di. (Friends, even during the unprecedented challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, he did not allow crores of Indians to lose hope. The nationwide vaccination drive, the resolve to provide free ration to the poor, and ensuring help reached every citizen showcased to the world the collective strength of Bharat.)”

Talking about India’s achievements in space science, international diplomacy and global leadership under PM Modi, Manok said that the iconic leader has instilled confidence in every Indian that no dream is difficult to achieve.

“Aaj Bharat aatmanirbharta ki raah par hai. Aatmanirvar Bharat, Sashakta Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat abhiyan ne desh ko aarthik takniki aur saamarik majbooti di hai. Chandrayaan aur Aditya Mission jaise vaigyanik upalabdiyan bhi, is naye Bharat ki chalak hai. (Today, India is moving on the path of self-reliance. The missions of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Sashakt Bharat, and Shreshtha Bharat have given the nation economic, technological, and strategic strength. Scientific achievements like Chandrayaan and the Aditya Mission are also the driving force of this new India.)”

Tagging him as the foundation of hope and dream of every Indian, Manoj added: “Modiji keval ek raajnita nahi, balki karonon Bharatiyon ki aashaon, aankankshaon aur swapno ka aadhar hai. Ve hum sabko yeh vishwas dilate hai ki koi bhi swapna asambhav nahi hai aur koi bhi laksh door nahi ho sakta, yadi hum sab milkar prayas kare to. (Modiji is not just a politician, but the foundation of the hopes, aspirations, and dreams of millions of Indians. He instills in us the belief that no dream is impossible and no goal is out of reach if we all work together with determination.)”

“Unke janm din par, hum sab dil se, hriday se kaamna karte hai ki ve swasth, dirghaayu rahein aur isi prakaar Bharat Mata ki seva karte hue, humare desh ko vishwa guru banane ki raah par aage badhate rahein. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Vande Mataram. (On his birthday, we wholeheartedly and sincerely wish him good health and a long life so that he continues to serve Bharat Mata and lead our nation forward on the path of becoming a Vishwaguru.)

For the caption, Manoj wrote: “2014 se ab tak Bharat ki disha aur dasha badalne wale jan nayak, adarnoye pradhan mantri shri @narendramodi ji ko janamdin ki shubhkamnaye. Atmanirbhar bharat se lekar G20 netritva tak, unki nishtha aur durdarshith ne bharat ko nahi uunchaiya di hain. Janamdin par ma bhagwati se kamna hai ki ve unhe lambi umar aur uttam swasth de.”

(Wishing a very happy birthday to the people’s leader who has transformed the course and destiny of India since 2014, our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. From Aatmanirbhar Bharat to leading the G20, his dedication and vision have taken India to new heights. On his birthday, I pray to Maa Bhagwati to bless him with a long life and good health.)”

