September 23, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

Manish Malhotra reveals story behind Sridevi’s saree worn by Janhvi Kapoor at 'Homebound' premiere

Manish Malhotra reveals story behind Sridevi’s saree worn by Janhvi Kapoor at 'Homebound' premiere

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Designer Manish Malhotra shared fascinating anecdotes about the iconic saree once worn by the late Sridevi, which Janhvi Kapoor chose to don at the premiere of her film “Homebound.”

The choice of attire not only paid tribute to the legendary actress but also added a touch of timeless elegance to Janhvi’s look. In his Instagram post, Manish shared the story behind the royal blue pashmina saree worn by Janhvi. He revealed that the saree, first worn by Sridevi in 2017, holds a special place in his heart.

By choosing to wear it as a tribute to her mother, Janhvi not only honoured Sridevi’s legacy but also highlighted centuries of Kashmiri craftsmanship, featuring intricate gold tilla and chinar motifs.

The designer shared photos of both Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor wearing the same royal blue pashmina saree, highlighting the touching continuity between mother and daughter.

For the caption, Manish Malhotra wrote, “This one is really special to me… coming full circle… the one and only #Sridevi … an icon in every way and so close to my heart… first wore this heirloom royal blue pashmina saree in 2017. @janhvikapoor wore the same saree for the premiere of @homeboundthefilm a heartfelt tribute to her mother.”

“Showcasing gold tilla and chinar motifs, it celebrates centuries of Kashmiri craft, a tradition we have worked with for years. In Janhvi’s choice, the saree is more than clothing… it highlights sustainable fashion… it is a living legacy of love, style, and heritage passed from mother to daughter. #archival #mymmsaree #janvhikapoor styling #megan #mmteam @manishmalhotraworld,” he added.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning draped in a royal blue saree at the special screening of “Homebound.” This saree was previously worn by Sridevi at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in 2017.

Mirroring her mother’s elegant style, the ‘Dhadak’ actress accessorized with heavy gold jewelry and styled her hair in a neat bun. Janhvi was accompanied by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s family at the event. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 26.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game against Sri Lanka in a must-win match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AsianCricketCouncil/X

Asia Cup: Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game vs Sri Lanka

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium for safety and security arrangements ahead of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para Athletics: Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium

Jamal Hossain steals the show with a nine-under 61 on opening day of the Telangana Golconda Masters 2025 at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Telangana Golconda Masters: Jamal Hossain leads with nine-under 61 on Day 1

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations for World Para-Athletics Championships at JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para-Athletics C'ships: Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations at JLN Stadium