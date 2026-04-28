White House dinner shooting: Manifesto reveals gunman’s plan to target US President, top officials

Washington, April 28 (IANS) A manifesto sent by the suspected gunman before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting over the weekend outlined his intent to target the US President and senior administration officials, according to investigators.

Authorities said Cole Tomas Allen emailed family members and a former employer shortly before launching the attack, attaching a document titled “Apology and Explanation.”

In the message, Allen wrote: “My sincerest apologies for all the trouble I’ve caused,” adding that he did not expect forgiveness for what he was about to do.

The document then shifted to justification. “What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit… crimes,” he wrote, outlining a political rationale for his actions.

Investigators said the manifesto made clear that Allen intended to target top government officials attending the dinner. “Administration officials… they are targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest,” the document stated.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the writing left little ambiguity. “Make no mistake, this was an attempted assassination of the President of the United States… the defendant making clear what his intent was,” she said.

The manifesto also outlined what Allen described as “rules of engagement,” indicating that Secret Service personnel would be targeted only if necessary and that other groups, including hotel staff and guests, were not primary targets.

Despite that, the document acknowledged the risk of broader harm. Allen wrote that he “would still go through most everyone… if it were absolutely necessary,” a statement prosecutors said underscored the potential scale of the threat.

Investigators said the email appeared to have been pre-scheduled to send at a specific time before the attack, suggesting advance planning and an effort to explain his actions after the fact.

Officials said Allen apologised in the document to people he “put in danger simply by being near,” even as he outlined his intended targets.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the manifesto is part of a broader investigation into motive. “As far as us understanding additional motivation… that’s for the FBI and law enforcement,” he said.

Authorities are examining electronic devices recovered from the suspect’s hotel room and residence to determine whether the manifesto reflects a broader ideological network or was the work of a lone actor.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the investigation spans multiple states, with agents gathering evidence and conducting interviews to build a full picture of the suspect’s motivations and planning.

--IANS

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